University, FL

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
WTKR News 3

Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer

Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
Newsweek

Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists

A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
MedicalXpress

Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds

Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
LOUISIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells

A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease

Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
MedicalXpress

Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies

A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
scitechdaily.com

Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer

The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
scitechdaily.com

Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia

Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
scitechdaily.com

Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs

The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
technologynetworks.com

HIV Infection Leaves a "Memory" in Cells

Though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease, people living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, impacting the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study in Cell Reports explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Link Between Mitochondria and Cancer

A multi-gene expression signature in tumors is associated with aggressive disease and poor patient outcomes, and it has the potential to become a genetic cancer biomarker. The human cell’s primary source of energy, the mitochondria plays an important role in the metabolism of cancer cells. In a study recently published in PLOS ONE, researchers from throughout the world, including Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, have identified a particular gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that is associated with a poor patient outcome.

