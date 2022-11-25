Read full article on original website
A breakthrough AI can track real-time cell changes revealing a key mystery in biology
Researchers have found a way to observe cell samples to study morphological changes — or the change in form and structure — of cells. This is significant because cells are the basic unit of life, the building blocks of living organisms, and researchers need to be able to observe what could influence the parameters of cells, such as size, shape, and density.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Good News Network
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Creepy HIV memory forces a patient's immune system to keep him always sick
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) limits HIV infection to very low levels in the blood by using anti-HIV medicines. Still, patients living with even controlled HIV infection are found to be at risk of chronic inflammation that further leads to heart and brain disorders, but why?. A team of researchers at George...
Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer
Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists
A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
A new study looked at the impact of COVID on a "mini brain". In a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Sweden and a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston tried to find out by creating “brain organoids,” or miniature brains about the size of a pinhead, and infected them with COVID.
scitechdaily.com
Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs
The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
Scientists debate the role of a virus in multiple sclerosis
An 1975 electron microscope image reveals several spherical Epstein-Barr virus particles. Fred Murphy/CDCA recent study offers the strongest evidence yet of the link between Epstein-Barr virus and MS. Not everyone is convinced.
technologynetworks.com
HIV Infection Leaves a "Memory" in Cells
Though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease, people living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, impacting the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study in Cell Reports explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Link Between Mitochondria and Cancer
A multi-gene expression signature in tumors is associated with aggressive disease and poor patient outcomes, and it has the potential to become a genetic cancer biomarker. The human cell’s primary source of energy, the mitochondria plays an important role in the metabolism of cancer cells. In a study recently published in PLOS ONE, researchers from throughout the world, including Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, have identified a particular gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that is associated with a poor patient outcome.
