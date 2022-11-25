Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
This is the cheapest new Apple Watch you can buy today
Where to find the cheapest Apple Watch SE deals for Black Friday
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
CNET
These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last
Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
In Style
I Tell Everyone to Buy This Amazon Sweatshirt When It’s on Sale — and It’s Just $12 Right Now
As a shopping editor, I have a lot of standards when it comes to what I consider a “good” product. And while some of the best products can get a little pricey, a lot of my favorite finds are actually pretty affordable, like the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt. The...
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
It comes in 30 colors If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over. So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Yes! This 65-inch Roku TV just crashed to $228 before Black Friday
The TCL 65-inch 4-series Smart Roku TV is down to just $228 at Walmart in this early Black Friday deal.
