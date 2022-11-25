Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs

Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
26 local shops to check out for this season's holiday shopping in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Hays County Outfitters has three locations throughout the area. (Courtesy Hays County Outfitters) No matter who is left on the holiday shopping list, San Marcos, Buda and Kyle have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For...
cohaitungchi.com
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
Ziki opening Georgetown location Dec. 15
Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki will open Dec. 15 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. A health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion modular restaurant, the menu features a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and more. Priding themselves on using locally sourced organics, Ziki also does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of their kitchens. www.ziki.kitchen.
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
craftbeeraustin.com
Austin Beerworks Announces New Location
The taproom will be located at 10300 Springdale Rd., northeast of where highways 183 and 290 intersect. To dive right into what you want to know at the heart of this story – the current location of Austin Beerworks is not closing. It will remain open as a working brewery and taproom for years to come. TLDR: the new location will be situated in Northeast Austin on a huge plot of land with a competition-level disc golf course and you can be part of the new location development by joining their Beerworks for Life program.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Cathedral of Junk in Austin TX
The Cathedral of Junk is free to visit, but it is recommended that visitors bring a small donation. Guests are also welcome to bring their drinks and snacks. Visitors should also wear closed-toed shoes. Visitors can climb two levels of the Cathedral. The sculpture is made from various found objects,...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
Christmas begins as Peppermint Parkway opens at Austin's Circuit of the Americas
Bright lights, Christmas trees, go-karts, and more.
KVUE
St. Elmo Road warehouse fire at ICON's warehouse in South Austin
Early Friday morning a fire broke out at the Icon Warehouse in South Austin. Although the flames are down significantly, there is still a fire persisting.
Airbnb OMG! Fund winner in Austin to receive $100K to build pig sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from more than 20 countries and regions have been chosen to bring their unique space ideas to life as part of the $10,000,000 Airbnb OMG! Fund. One of those...
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
fox7austin.com
Warmer days ahead for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. It is a perfect Sunday...
Cedar Park, Leander see decreased home sales in October compared to 2021
In October, Leander median home prices significantly decreased, and Cedar Park prices showed a steady increase, while both cities saw a downturn in home sales. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Median home prices in Leander have dropped to $460,000 in October—a 3.8% decrease compared to October 2021—while Cedar Park is experiencing the...
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom now serving Northwest Austin area, featuring self-pour taproom
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened its first Austin-area location on Aug. 25 in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Pexels) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom opened Aug. 25 near the Four Points area at 8300 N. RM 620, Ste. K-200, Austin. The restaurant offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas...
Texas French Bread has reopened in Austin in a ‘70s Airstream trailer
Texas French Bread first opened in 1981. (Courtesy Texas French Bread) After closing due to a fire in January, Texas French Bread has reopened in a ‘70s Airstream trailer in the garden next to its old building on Rio Grande Street. The bakery had been open since 1981. After...
365thingsaustin.com
Get Festive In 2nd Street District
Throughout the month of December, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting our local businesses in the 2nd Street District! Their festivities get bigger and better every year. Spend a day with friends and family, grab a bite to eat, do some holiday shopping, and enjoy beautiful installations.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
Sweet Shack Candy Shop closes in Cedar Park after eight years in business
Sweet Shack Candy Shop in Cedar Park permanently closed on Nov. 2 after being in business for eight years. (Courtesy Pexels) Owner Jackie Washington said the lease was up, and she along with her husband and co-owner, Winefred Washington, decided not to renew. The shop had been in business for...
