ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One Tank Trips: Sinkers Lounge in downtown Kansas City

By Daisha Jones
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMj06_0jNEUnDc00

Sinkers Lounge brings nine holes of traditional mini golf and nine holes of tabletop golf to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. At Sinkers, you can play, eat and drink!

When you first walk into Sinkers Lounge , you are immediately immersed in cool vibes.

If you're playing mini golf, it will cost you $15 dollars. You pick out the color golf ball you want and the correct club for your height before getting started with hole No. 1.

The first three holes are in enclosed spaces that have plenty of selfie opportunities.

The other six holes are in the open space, accompanied by cocktail tables and seating throughout so that you can eat and drink while you play.

You can also play tabletop golf for $7 which is a one-shot per hole game, or pay $20 for both.

To reserve a tee time, visit this link .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy