BBC
Irene Cara: Fame singer and actress dies aged 63
Fame and Flashdance singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. The American singer and actress was best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance... What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and a Grammy.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney celebrate ‘joyful’ son Malcolm’s 1st birthday: pics
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s first year of parenthood is in the books! The couple’s son, Malcolm, turned 1 on Thursday. “Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives,” the actress, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow three days later. “My son, my joy,” she continued on Sunday. “Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much.” In the social media upload, the little one ate cake while wearing a homemade crown, courtesy of Munn’s mom. Kim Munn got “impatient” in one of the party videos as Malcolm considered his cake...
BBC
Sound City Ipswich renamed as Brighten The Corners
The Sound City Ipswich music festival will be called Brighten The Corners when it returns next year. It debuted as a one-day event in 2019 before it returned last year across five venues over two days. The University of Suffolk will sponsor the event on 9 and 10 June,...
CBS News
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to tease new album 'This Is Me...Now'
MIAMI - Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Lopez's social media...
BBC
Isabella Bird: Britain's forgotten female Victorian adventurer
A brand new three-part series Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip will see Ruby Wax, Melanie Brown and Emily Atack re-trace the footsteps of Yorkshire-born Victorian explorer Isabella Bird. Ahead of the first episode the BBC takes a look at the life of the extraordinary, but largely forgotten, pioneer. With...
Zayn Malik Makes His Return to Music With Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Zayn Malik is back with new music in honor of what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday on Nov. 27. On Nov. 25, the One Direction alum dropped his version of the guitarist's 1971 song "Angel,"...
NME
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’ review: levelling up on his own terms
Stormzy’s career checklist has been revised and scaled up numerous times in recent years. With two UK Number One albums to his name (and a third surely on the way), the south Londoner has also ushered in a new generation of Glastonbury headliners, announced plans for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ – a specially curated event that will form part of All Points East Festival 2023 – and launched a multitude of important and inclusive initiatives (most recently #Merky FC, a partnership with Adidas that is “committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation in the football industry”). For Stormzy, such lofty life goals must seem more like open goals at the moment.
BBC
Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop
A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...
