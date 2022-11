Mulligan’s Hollow hill manager Ryan Parsons says he is excited for an anticipated opening next month of Grand Haven’s Ski Bowl. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

It may not be open just yet, but cars are starting to stream through the parking lot of Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl, according to hill manager Ryan Parsons.

The family-friendly, local ski hill flipped the switch on its snow machines last week. And thanks to an early, four-day snowstorm, anticipation is starting to brew for skiers and snowboarders.