Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023

The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more

MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
