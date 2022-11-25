Read full article on original website
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023
The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more
MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Twins Sign Johan Camargo To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with Johan Camargo on a minor league contract, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
Giants’ interest in high-profile free agents should mean nothing to Dodgers
As expected, the San Francisco Giants are already “involved” with the league’s high-profile free agents in the early going of the offseason. To be specific, they’ve already been linked to players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Mitch Haniger, Brandon Nimmo, Kenley Jansen, Kodai Senga and the recently non-tendered Cody Bellinger.
MLB insider claims Yankees had ridiculous worry about Aaron Judge leaving
There were plenty of reasons for New York Yankees fans and employees to be concerned about Aaron Judge potentially leaving in free agency. For starters, they “lowballed” him in the offseason and then made the offer public two hours before the start of Opening Day. Bad look. Judge...
Orioles reportedly seeking 'multiple veteran starting pitchers'
The Orioles are expected to be busy this winter, as they look to add to a young roster that is showing signs of life after a lengthy rebuild. Left-handed hitting and pitching is top of the list for Baltimore, and Roch Kubatko of MASN notes that the Orioles want “multiple veteran starting pitchers.”
Former MLB pitcher Roberto Osuna to re-sign with NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines
Reliever Roberto Osuna is close to agreeing to a one-year contract with Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines for the 2023 season, per Enrique Rojas of ESPN. Osuna is represented by Vayner Sports. Osuna began the 2022 season playing in the Mexican League for the Diablos Rojos del México, tossing 13...
