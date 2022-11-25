ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

 3 days ago

Christmas trees will be more expensive this year 00:44

MIAMI - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, and many will decide whether to get a real tree or an artificial one.

Like just about everything we buy, inflation is making real trees more expensive. Tree growers have seen their costs go up and are selling trees for more this year. A survey conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board found that wholesalers are pushing up prices anywhere from 5% to 15% and retailers could boost that number even more.

"The height of the tree and the tree species are going to impact the price of that tree," says Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board.

Gray says supplies are tight this year and certain trees may be hard to find in certain areas, but she does not expect shortages.

"There are plenty of Christmas trees for anybody who wants one," she said.

There are also expected to be plenty of artificial trees for sale. That's a far cry from last year when shipping delays from producers in China meant some trees didn't show up till after the holidays. Now retailers have a surplus to sell, and many are offering discounts.

"I think from a promotional perspective, you'll see anything from 25% to 50% to 60% off at certain retailers this year," says Chris Butler, CEO of the National Tree Company.

Artificial trees come in a wide price range. Several studies show many holiday shoppers are looking to spend less than last year.

"We're definitely seeing consumers go to the lower end of the spectrum. So buying less of the thousand dollar trees and buying more of the $200 trees," Butler said.

Butler says many families have more than one artificial tree in their home and usually buy a new one every five to six years.

