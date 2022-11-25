Read full article on original website
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
theadvocate.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish
Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with School Burglary and Theft in Westlake
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with School Burglary and Theft in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On November 24, 2022, the Westlake Police Department reported that on Wednesday, November 23, they were dispatched to S P Arnett Middle school in reference to a burglary. Officers discovered that on November 22...
Shooting on Betty Street in Eunice sends two to the hospital
Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Eunice, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).
Evangeline Parish inmate escapes, recaptured same day
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about. A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.
KPLC TV
Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph Larvadain: ‘Helping people is just the right thing to do’
Thank God for Good Samaritans, and, thanks to Walton Baggett of DeQuincy for sharing this “good news” story. Good Samaritan Joseph Larvadain said, “I didn’t do it for recognition. I did it because it was the right thing to do.”. He was traveling home to DeQuincy...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence
Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 22, 2022, that on November 17, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), with the assistance of the CPSO ACT-Team, executed a warrant at the home of Elliot J. Allison, 55, 3227 Aster Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana after a two-month narcotics investigation revealed drug activity at the home. During the inquiry, officers discovered Allison had allegedly distributed approximately 46 grams of cocaine from his home.
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Philip Conner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Philip Conner, according to Johnson Funeral Home. Conner was killed in a tragic car accident on Monday, Nov. 21. Visitation will begin today, Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Louis High...
louisianaradionetwork.com
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish
State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
KPLC TV
Father of 3 paralyzed after drive-by shooting in Jennings
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work, KLFY is reporting. Hoyt LeJeune was on his way to work on Nov. 10 when he was shot on Hwy 26, KLFY reports. Jennings police found him with two gunshot wounds in his back.
Lake Charles American Press
Potential round two of severe weather on Tuesday
The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is already giving an early heads up to Southwest Louisiana about the slight risk potential of a storm system moving across the region on Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, the office reported.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Basile man dies in fiery crash
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Allen Parish, Troopers say. The accident is still under investigation.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph’s Electrical Center pulls out all the stops with Polar Express window display
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lake Charles. Joseph’s Electrical Center has unveiled its eye-catching holiday window display based on the beloved holiday film “Polar Express.”. The seasonal creations have been a family tradition now for 50 years, according to Randy Lanza, who oversees...
KPLC TV
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
16-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles
A two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves a teenager dead.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
KPLC TV
Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
