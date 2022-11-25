Read full article on original website
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022
With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
frogsowar.com
How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones
NOV. 26| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 3:00 PM. Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 4 TCU closes the regular season when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX. The Horned Frogs...
fox4news.com
North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
widerightnattylite.com
Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 153) - Previewing TCU with Melissa from Frogs Today
With just one game left to go in the 2022 football season, Levi sits down with Melissa Triebwasser of Frogs Today to talk about the undefeated Horned Frogs and the showdown this weekend in Fort Worth. Will TCU get it done and give themselves a shot at the College Football Playoff, or will Iowa State play spoiler and come out swinging with nothing to lose?
Dallas, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Kansas State Collegian
Wildcats punch ticket to Arlington with victory over Jayhawks
Kansas State is headed to Arlington, Texas to take on TCU in the Big 12 Championship game after defeating rival Kansas 47-27. This marks the Wildcats’ fourth conference title game appearance and first since 2003. “The first goal is the Big 12 Championship and you know we said that...
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
starlocalmedia.com
BoBo's Show: Blow leading young Lady Wildcats while taking on large scoring role
Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance. Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
starlocalmedia.com
Star power: Allen, Prosper ISD, McKinney ISD volleyball stars pick up 5-6A honors
After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Sees High Flu Activity
With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
These are the best Dallas coffee shops to get your caffeine fix during the holidays: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas, Texas is filled with so many of the world’s best, but maybe you don’t think the Big D is known for coffee, like the likes of Seattle or New York even. Well, now that we’ve got your mind thinking, you need to put...
