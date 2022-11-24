LONDON – Jahmyl Telfort had a game-high 18 points and Alexander Nwagha recorded his first career double-double, but a 15-5 Princeton run to end the game erased a nine-point lead for the Northeastern men's basketball team (1-5) and gave the Tigers (4-2) the victory in the championship game of the London Basketball Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Copper Box Arena, 56-54. It came down to the wire for the second straight game, with Northeastern responding to Princeton's push with one of its own to tie the game at 53 with 1:29 to play on buckets from Joe Pridgen (eight points) and Nwagha. It was a free throw contest from there, though, with the Tigers hitting 3-of-4 in the final minute with three fouls to give before finally sending NU to the line with three seconds left, where it would go 1-of-2 before time expired.

PRINCETON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO