linknky.com
Small Business Saturday around NKY
As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, this Saturday shines a light on those smaller businesses and their special sales and celebrations. Many locally owned small businesses around Northern Kentucky are participating and we have the full list. Peachy & Vintage: 531 Madison Ave., Covington. A sale on...
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
spectrumnews1.com
Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
linknky.com
NKY officials grapple with safety challenges for cyclists, pedestrians
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Nothing has generated a widespread call to action for safer footpaths and bike routes across Northern Kentucky like the death of multiple pedestrians in a single weekend in August.
linknky.com
Here’s how to recycle your holiday lights
The Kenton County Solid Waste Management (KCSWM) has partnered with Cohen Recycling, the City of Covington, and Keep Covington Beautiful to collect and properly recycle old holiday lights. “Christmas lights can be disposed of in the trash but we would like to discourage that,” said Anna Miller administrative officer manager...
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
linknky.com
A final, photogenic farewell to fall
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The spooky season quickly faded into the height of autumn, and the beautiful changing leaves are barely hanging on. Here are a few...
consistentlycurious.com
Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana
This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
Times Gazette
Tiny art show open to public
Seventy-plus Hillsboro community and student artists have come together for Shipphaus Mercantile’s first community art show in Hillsboro. “The Tiny, Tinier, Tiniest theme is inspired by keeping art size minimal and includes thoughts on tiny solutions to big problems, less is sometimes more, feeling tiny, and other big concepts displayed in a small work of no bigger than 5 inches by 7 inches,” she mercantile said in a news release.
Safety tips to keep in mind when Black Friday shopping this weekend
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is reminding residents of a few safety tips to keep in mind when Black Friday shopping over the weekend, according to the HCSO’s social media page. It is recommended to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and to be aware of your...
Cincinnati CityBeat
9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)
If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
consistentlycurious.com
15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022
Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
linknky.com
Dry Ridge woman has 710,000 reasons to be thankful this year
The winner of the 500X scratch-off ticket purchased at the Crittenden Fastlane convenience store in Crittenden took her earnings from a previous scratch-off win and purchased another with a higher potential prize value. Upon scratching off the portions of the ticket, she realized she had another winner in her hands...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Evanston Recreation Center hosts free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — On Thanksgiving morning, a line formed inside Evanston Recreation Center. People of all ages gathered for a free Thanksgiving meal. All the fixings were heaped onto places and served with smiles by volunteers. The donated meals are a result between Apage Ministry, Cincinnati Recreation Center and sponsors.
