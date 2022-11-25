Read full article on original website
IMTS 2022 Booth Tour: ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions
ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions’ product range includes coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems as well as metrology. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection and Industrial Microscopy for material analysis round off the product portfolio. Trevor Campbell, industrial microscopy product manager with ZEISS Industrial Quality...
Advances and challenges in additive manufacturing
As the additive manufacturing (AM) industry continues to mature, many companies are looking to AM for where it can help shorten lead time and create new opportunities. However, AM is not a one-size-fits-all solution and still isn’t right for mass production in many areas. With AM being used for an array of applications, it can complement a company’s capabilities for some production applications.
Volta Trucks, Siemens accelerating commercial fleet electrification
Volta Trucks, the full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, and Siemens Smart Infrastructure, the leader in electrification, have signed a letter of intent, outlining a cooperation to deliver comprehensive eMobility charging infrastructure and software to Volta Trucks customers, to simplify, de-risk, and accelerate their transition to commercial fleet electrification.
