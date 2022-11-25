Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
newsnet5
'Artist Sunday' encourages residents to support local artists and shop their work in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — We've all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and even Cyber Monday. However, "Artist Sunday" is now gaining national attention. Artist Sunday is a nationwide effort encouraging you to shop local and support local artwork and artists ahead of the holidays. Some of Northeast Ohio’s...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Case Numbers Down for Short Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With one less day in the reporting week and cognizant that not all COVID cases are being reported to the state health department, Ohio’s new case numbers were down in last week’s report. 9400 of them; with 253 new cases...
whbc.com
Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
whbc.com
Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
whbc.com
Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges. Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th...
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Historical Medina Homes House Tour
MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
Kitty on your holiday gift list? Medina Meow Fix opens adoption location near square
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina Meow Fix, a local organization working to help achieve population and illness control of feral, free-roaming and abandoned domesticated cats, has finally gotten a building to use for its operations. Keri Huff started Medina Meow Fix in partnership with Alleycats and Aristocats, a not-for-profit cat rescue...
WFMJ.com
Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure
A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
clevelandurbannews.com
10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.
Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
spectrumnews1.com
National support program for families of veterans coming to northeast Ohio
“We really like the company of them,” he said. “They’re loving, caring, and they’re fun to watch.”. He cares for them with his wife, Melissa, a mental health advocate and strong supporter of his journey. “I would say that, you know, just assisting him and getting...
