Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
blavity.com
Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown
Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
Fatal flat blaze: Father identified bodies of wife and children on his birthday
A man whose wife and young daughters died after a house fire has described how he had to identify their bodies, in a hospital mortuary, on his birthday.Aboubacarr Drammeh, who turned 40 on Wednesday, paid tribute to his wife of eight years, Fatoumatta Hydara, and their daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, in a statement.All three died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.Mr Drammeh described the past week as the” hardest” of his life, adding he will never get over spending part...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment compl...
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
WTRF
5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide
(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
Walmart shooting death toll likely to rise as worker, 23, expected to be taken off life support
The death toll from the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is likely to climb as a 23-year-old store worker is expected to have his life support machine switched off.Blake Williams is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator and is unable to breathe on his own after he was shot by alleged gunman and coworker Andre Bing in Tuesday night’s massacre, according to his devastated cousin.Bing, a 31-year-old night manager, opened fire on his coworkers inside the break room just after 10pm, before turning the gun on himself, police said.Six Walmart employees were killed in...
Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’
The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
Complex
Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Has Passed Away, Police Question Staff
Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has passed away, having drowned on Monday, October 31, according to a Nigerian police spokesman. Local police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning in relation to the incident, which is said to have happened in the swimming pool at the home of the Afrobeats star and his fiancée, chef and influencer Chioma Rowland. It was just last month, during a trip to London, that the couple officially announced their plans to marry next year. Davido, real name David Adedeji, and his partner were reportedly not at home when the incident happened.
Paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in deadly crash
A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end.Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries.It wasn't until Erickson got home at the end of the day that she was met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.Erickson shared her grief...
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about 11am on Thursday.He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the policeDetective Superintendent Neil JonesA second teenager...
