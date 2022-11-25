The 17 Best Home Depot Black Friday Milwaukee Deals
Milwaukee tools are the staple of many collections. Why? Because it produces some of the best power tools on the market. Most folks drool over M18 Fuel tools, but I personally can’t get enough of the M12 line. Regardless of your favorite flavor, savings on the famous red power tools are always greatly appreciated. That is why we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best Milwaukee Black Friday Deals that are still running at Home Depot.
Buy One Get One Free
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw (Tool-Only)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) w/Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set (11-Piece)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 15 mm Polisher
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 1/2 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Multi-Tool, Router, and Jig Saw
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 6-Tool with Jig Saw and Compact Router
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only)
Deep Deals
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
