The 20 Best DeWalt Deals From Home Depot’s Black Friday Sale
Home Depot
Power tools are downright essential in the modern wrencher’s toolbox. The technology has trickled down nicely for folks who aren’t professionals. Whether you already own a brace of tools or you’re looking to get into a set of tools, there is no better time than Black Friday, or even the day after. Home Depot has a few deals going down, but the king-of-the-hill power tool brand Dewalt has some solid discounts to get started with.
Free Tool Combo Kits
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Combo Kit (4-Tool) and 20V Max XR Compact Router (27% off and two free tools of your choice)
Batteries
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- FLEXVOLT 20-Volt/60-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (26% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) and 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Battery Pack 4.0 Ah (2-Pack) (52% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (48% off)
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Starter Kit 6.0Ah Battery, 4.0Ah Battery, Charger & Kit Bag and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V 6.0Ah Battery (51% off)
- 18-Volt to 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Adapter Kit (2-Pack) (50% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (41% off)
Tools
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (35% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (14% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless Jigsaw with (1) 20-Volt Battery 6.0Ah, (1) 20-Volt Battery 4.0Ah & Charger (53% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill/Driver and ATOMIC Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag (11% off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (37% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Combo Kit with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (20% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (32% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 in. Slide Switch Small Angle Grinder with 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion 6Ah & 4Ah Batteries (50% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
More Black Friday Deals From The Drive
- The Best of the best of Amazon’s Black Friday automotive deals
- Here are the best Black Friday tire deals from around the web
- Amazon’s DeWalt sale is truly wild
- We rounded up the absolute best power tool deals from Home Depot
- Amazon’s Echo Auto is back on sale
- G-Shock’s Black Friday sale will help add to your watch collection
- Keep Johnny Law at bay with these on-sale radar detectors
- BladeHQ has a serious Black Friday sale going on
- We found the 20 best Black Friday tool deals
- Garmin’s Black Friday deals are freaking killer
- Cabelas car camping deals are too good to miss
- Coffee makes the world turn round , so you might as well get a deal
- Score new motorcycle gear with RevZilla’s Black Friday sale
- Peep these unbeatable Amazon TV sales
- Here are the best motorcycle Black Friday deals around
- We rounded up the best Amazon sales on watches
- Seiko’s excellent Amazon Black Friday deals are amazing
- DJI’s drone sales will get you flying quick
- Amazon’s QuickJack sale is the best we’ve ever seen
- Best Buy has some excellent automotive Black Friday deals
- The 12 best Black Friday scooter deals are here
- Jackery’s portable generator Black Friday sale is here to keep the lights on
- Makita is never on sale , and yet, it is on sale today
- Score new tires from TireRack this Black Friday
- Jumpstart your Black Friday with Noco’s Black Friday deals
- Cooler, cooler, and more cooler deals this Black Friday
- Up your car photography with these awesome Black Friday camera deals
- You cannot go wrong with DeWalt’s Black Friday sale
- Milwaukee’s power tools are expensive, but not today
- Here are the 15 best deals from Home Depot
- Ryobi is the DIYer’s best bet , and they’re all on sale
- Harbor Freight’s Black Friday sale is on
Comments / 0