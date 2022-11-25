Read full article on original website
China Claims BBC’s Account of Reporter Being Beaten During Arrest Is ‘Not True’
The BBC slammed Chinese authorities after one of its journalists was “beaten and kicked by the police” while being arrested during his coverage of anti-government lockdown protests in Shanghai. But Beijing responded to the British media organization Monday by saying their story is baloney.In its statement late Sunday, the BBC had said it was “extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” where China’s biggest demonstration against President Xi Jinping’s stringent COVID control measures was taking place. The BBC added that it was “very worrying that one...
China eases COVID rules after protests
Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
World shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK — Shares slumped in Europe and Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China’s strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel. The unrest in China is the...
Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler
Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
LOPBURI, THAILAND — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
Macao awards casino licenses to MGM, Sands, Wynn, 3 others
BEIJING — Macao has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals after they promised to help diversify its economy by investing in non-gambling attractions, the government said Saturday. The announcement is positive news for owners who have invested billions...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It's the latest change to the social media platform that the...
US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television
NEW YORK — The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television. The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by 15,377,000...
Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes
SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Netflix's trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.
