hypebeast.com

Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents

A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time

Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
GAMINGbible

A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now

For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Gaming News: The UK government apparently knows the release date for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ as GameStop experiences a strange customer security glitch

Most Bethesda fans are currently waiting on Starfield, which is supposed to be the company’s next big role-playing game, and this time a Microsoft exclusive, no less. But truth be told, every gamer is probably itching to get their hands on the next Elder Scrolls game, and there might actually be a release date in sight too, but even if some folks know it, the UK government included, they’re probably going to keep the information pretty close to the chest.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
SVG

The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked

After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
IGN

Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details

A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Tri-City Herald

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Black Friday Deals

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's release came just in time for Black Friday. Here's what you need to know if you want to get a copy for a great deal. Retailers like GameStop, Walmart, and Target all announced their Black Friday sales earlier this month, and some even have additional discounts and bundles available for online purchases. Nintendo, on the other hand, also has great deals on games available through participating retailers until Nov. 27.
Variety

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ’The Beasts,’ ‘Virus 32,’ ‘All the Names of God’ Lead Latido Films Sales Rebound (EXCLUSIVE)

ComicBook

Nier: Automata Passes Huge Sales Milestone

Square Enix has revealed that Nier: Automata has now surpassed 7 million units sold worldwide across all versions. As pointed out by Nintendo Life, the game had been sitting at 6.5 million units sold back in June. A Nintendo Switch version of the game debuted last month, and received heavy praise from critics for its technical performance. While Square Enix did not provide a breakdown or specifics about the Switch version, it's likely the game is off to a strong start on Nintendo's system. It certainly stands as a testament to the fact that Switch owners will continue to support quality ports on the handheld, even years after their initial release!
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Gets Its Own Version of Trivial Pursuit

SDungeons & Dragons players have a new arena to show off their intricate understanding of the game's rules and lore. The OP has released Trivial Pursuit: Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition, a new version of Trivial Pursuit that tests players' knowledge in both in-game lore, the actual history of the game, and the rules of the game. The six categories of this version of Trivial Pursuit include Magic & Miscellany, History, Monsters, Dungeons & Adventures, Characters, and Cosmology, with questions pulled from all five editions of Dungeons & Dragons. Player pieces take the form of iconic monsters like beholders, mind flayers, and mimics. You can check out a full trailer of the game below:

