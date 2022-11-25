Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
One of the oldest active MMOs just had its longest server outage ever
Old School Runescape was down for a total of 17 hours
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
Sony is burning every bridge it can to counter Microsoft's Activision deal
Sony and Microsoft are tearing themselves apart over the biggest games acquisition ever
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The UK government apparently knows the release date for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ as GameStop experiences a strange customer security glitch
Most Bethesda fans are currently waiting on Starfield, which is supposed to be the company’s next big role-playing game, and this time a Microsoft exclusive, no less. But truth be told, every gamer is probably itching to get their hands on the next Elder Scrolls game, and there might actually be a release date in sight too, but even if some folks know it, the UK government included, they’re probably going to keep the information pretty close to the chest.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
People are pouring into the streets in China to protest COVID lockdowns. It's a rare moment of mass dissent, and experts say it's a demonstration to Xi — and the world.
Over the weekend, students gathered on campuses in protest. People shouted in the streets of Beijing, yelling: "No to COVID tests, yes to freedom."
Tri-City Herald
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Black Friday Deals
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's release came just in time for Black Friday. Here's what you need to know if you want to get a copy for a great deal. Retailers like GameStop, Walmart, and Target all announced their Black Friday sales earlier this month, and some even have additional discounts and bundles available for online purchases. Nintendo, on the other hand, also has great deals on games available through participating retailers until Nov. 27.
Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ’The Beasts,’ ‘Virus 32,’ ‘All the Names of God’ Lead Latido Films Sales Rebound (EXCLUSIVE)
Closing Japan with Medallion and French-speaking Canada with Axiom and fielding offers for the U.S., China and the U.K, “The Beasts” is on track to shortly sell well over half the major territories in the world for sales agent Latido Films. as The sales come as Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s rural thriller heads to this week’s Ventana Sur as one of its biggest market highlights. In further new deals, the Spain-set modern-day Western has also now been swooped on by HBO Eastern Europe and has licensed Poland (Aurora), Hungary (Cinefil), Portugal (Outsiders) and the Baltics (Capella). These pacts add to prior acquisitions by Movies Inspired...
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Passes Huge Sales Milestone
Square Enix has revealed that Nier: Automata has now surpassed 7 million units sold worldwide across all versions. As pointed out by Nintendo Life, the game had been sitting at 6.5 million units sold back in June. A Nintendo Switch version of the game debuted last month, and received heavy praise from critics for its technical performance. While Square Enix did not provide a breakdown or specifics about the Switch version, it's likely the game is off to a strong start on Nintendo's system. It certainly stands as a testament to the fact that Switch owners will continue to support quality ports on the handheld, even years after their initial release!
Benzinga
Twitter Failed To Detect Newly Uploaded Footage Of Christchurch Mass Shooting — Till New Zealand Alerted Platform
The New Zealand government said it had to alert Twitter after freshly uploaded footage of the Christchurch terror attack began circulating on the platform. Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment. : New Zealand Proposes Taxing Cow Burps, Farts To Tackle Emissions — Farmers Condemn ‘Gut-Wrenching’...
Oil lowest since January as China Covid protests send ‘waves of unease’ across markets – business live
Oil, yuan and stocks fall as street protests against strict Covid-19 curbs in China heightened concerns about economic outlook
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Gets Its Own Version of Trivial Pursuit
SDungeons & Dragons players have a new arena to show off their intricate understanding of the game's rules and lore. The OP has released Trivial Pursuit: Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition, a new version of Trivial Pursuit that tests players' knowledge in both in-game lore, the actual history of the game, and the rules of the game. The six categories of this version of Trivial Pursuit include Magic & Miscellany, History, Monsters, Dungeons & Adventures, Characters, and Cosmology, with questions pulled from all five editions of Dungeons & Dragons. Player pieces take the form of iconic monsters like beholders, mind flayers, and mimics. You can check out a full trailer of the game below:
