Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Nov. 12
Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Bl/S Forbes, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 02:07 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211120006. Occurred at Fairgrounds Village Mobile Home on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 07:18 TRESPASSING...
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Nov. 9
Occurred on Parallel Dr. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Shady Ln. OPEN LINE - MALE AND FEMALE IN A 415 VERBAL AND FEMALE IS SAYING YOU KEEP PUTTING YOUR HANDS IN MY FACE AND I AM DONE - THEN LINE DISCONNECTED. Disposition: WARNING. 02:06 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211090005. Occurred...
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
Lake County News
Lake County Office of Emergency Services to host informational session Nov. 30
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Office of Emergency Services invites the public to learn more about the 2023 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update at a meeting this week. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Habematolel Tribal Hall, 9470 Main St.,...
mendofever.com
Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Habematolel Pomo tribe donates to Northshore Fire; funds help with equipment, fire crew development
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Habematolel Pomo tribe of Upper Lake has made a substantial donation to increase the Northshore Fire Protection District’s ability to respond to fires. The tribe has donated $662,000 to Northshore Fire. The contribution is a part of the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake’s...
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
kymkemp.com
Convicted Hit & Run Driver Sentenced to 210 Days After Violating Probation, Says Mendo DA
Information from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. While out of custody on bail pending appeal and formal probation – both flowing from her September 2021 felony conviction by jury for leaving the scene of a collision that involved the death of another – defendant Gina Rae Bean, age 44, of Fort Bragg, was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
Stolen guns and narcotics lead to arrest in Suisun City
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Suisun City Police Department arrested four suspects Friday night on charges related to stolen firearms and narcotics, according to a social post from Suisun City PD. Officers responded to the 500 block of Erin Drive shortly before midnight on a report of suspicious activity, the social post […]
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Thankful for the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake
There is no question and answer for today’s Lady of the Lake, rather I will be providing some important information about an upcoming open house for the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake. If you live on or near Clear Lake, get your drinking water from...
CBS News
Two people killed in crash near Davis
Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Lake County News
Trucking company to pay $71,000 penalty for three spills into Lake County waterways
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a settlement with the owner and operator of Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC to resolve claims of violations of the Clean Water Act. Tanker trucks transporting milk from the Steve Wills facility near Fortuna were involved in...
