Clearlake, CA

Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Nov. 12

Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Bl/S Forbes, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 02:07 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211120006. Occurred at Fairgrounds Village Mobile Home on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 07:18 TRESPASSING...
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Nov. 9

Occurred on Parallel Dr. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on Shady Ln. OPEN LINE - MALE AND FEMALE IN A 415 VERBAL AND FEMALE IS SAYING YOU KEEP PUTTING YOUR HANDS IN MY FACE AND I AM DONE - THEN LINE DISCONNECTED. Disposition: WARNING. 02:06 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211090005. Occurred...
LAKEPORT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor

Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
FAIRFIELD, CA
kymkemp.com

Convicted Hit & Run Driver Sentenced to 210 Days After Violating Probation, Says Mendo DA

Information from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. While out of custody on bail pending appeal and formal probation – both flowing from her September 2021 felony conviction by jury for leaving the scene of a collision that involved the death of another – defendant Gina Rae Bean, age 44, of Fort Bragg, was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
FORT BRAGG, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen guns and narcotics lead to arrest in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Suisun City Police Department arrested four suspects Friday night on charges related to stolen firearms and narcotics, according to a social post from Suisun City PD. Officers responded to the 500 block of Erin Drive shortly before midnight on a report of suspicious activity, the social post […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

Two people killed in crash near Davis

Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
DAVIS, CA

