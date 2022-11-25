Southern Lights returns plus 14 other things to do in, around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, theatre shows, kid-friendly events, benefit runs, foodie events, comic cons and holiday events like Lexington’s Christmas tree lighting and holiday craft markets to get a jump on holiday shopping.

Gobble Grease Toss: Recycle Thanksgiving cooking oil

Recycle your used cooking oil from Thanksgiving during Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Redwood Cooperative School. The event is free to attend. 166 Crestwood Dr. LexingtonKy.gov/Gobble-Grease-Toss .

Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

Southern Lights will take over the Kentucky Horse Park with over a million twinkling lights for the 29th consecutive year beginning Nov. 25, running nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $30-35 per carload. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. KHPFoundation.org/Southern-Lights .

Ethereal Brewing’s Eight Year Anniversary

Ethereal Brewing will celebrate its eight year anniversary with special small batch and draft releases all weekend long including Cookies and Cream, Baba Yaga and Peach Master Shake Imperial Fruit Sour. The event is free to attend. 1224 Manchester St. facebook.com/events/875657433794580 .

Lexington Children’s Theatre: ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.’

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will perform “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at the Lexington Opera House on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., Nov. 26 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

Comedian Lee Cruise at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Lee Cruise, co-host of “The Lee and Hayley Show” on WTVQ, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-18. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Tyler Booth concert at Manchester Music Hall

Campton’s Tyler Booth will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. with support from Whey Jennings, grandson of the legendary Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Tickets are $20. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com .

LexPopCon toy and pop culture show at the Clarion Hotel

LexPopCon, Lexington’s toy and pop culture show, will take place at the Clarion Hotel on Nov. 26 from 9-5 p.m. with Funko Pop, anime and other vendors along with retro video games, cosplay and more. The event is free to attend. 5532 Athens Boonesboro Rd. LexPopCon.com .

Stop Drop and Run 5K benefit at Country Boy Brewing

The second annual Stop Drop and Run 5K and Little Firefighters’ Dash benefiting Toys For Tots will take place at Country Boy Brewing’s Georgetown taproom on Nov. 26 at 8:45 a.m. Tickets are $25 for the Dash, $30 to participate in a virtual 5K and $35 for the in-person 5K. 101 Innovation Way, Georgetown. RunSignUp.com .

Chenault Vineyards Annual Holiday Barn Market

Chenault Vineyards, 2284 Barnes Mill Rd., Richmond, will host its Annual Holiday Barn Market Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local artists and wine will be available for holiday shopping plus there will be face painting and Santa for the kids. facebook.com/events/685409529682160

First Vineyard’s Christmas in the Country Craft Fair

First Vineyard, 5800 Sugar Creek Pike, Nicholasville, will have its Christmas in the Country Craft Fair Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with more than 40 local, Kentucky Proud vendors to get a jump on holiday shopping. There will also be local wine tastings. facebook.com/firstvineyard

S.G. Goodman concert at The Burl

Western Kentucky born musician S.G. Goodman, who recently joined Tyler Childers on stage at Rupp Arena to perform her song “Space & Time” during “Kentucky Rising”, will play at The Burl with support from William Matheny on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .

Charlie Brown Superstar concert at Al’s Bar

West Virginia based DJ Charlie Brown Superstar will present the Joyful Noise versions of Tyler Childers’ album “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven” that he created at Al’s Bar on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. Support will come from Louisa’s Luna & The Mountain Jets, who recently opened for Childers in Colorado at Red Rocks in September. Tickets are $10. 601 N Limestone. Facebook.com/events/1119290685391298 .

Lexington’s Christmas tree will be illuminated this weekend at Triangle Park in downtown. Ryan C. Hermens/2019 staff file photo

Lexington Holiday Lighting Festival at Triangle Park

The City of Lexington will hold its Holiday Lighting Festival at Triangle Park on Nov. 27 from 3-7 p.m. During the event, the city’s Christmas tree and Hanukkah Menorah will be lit up bright while local community choirs serenade with songs festive of the season. The event is free to attend. 400 W Main St. DowntownLex.com/Signature-Events/Luminate-Lexington .

Lexington Chamber Chorale concert at Second Presbyterian Church

The Lexington Chamber Chorale will present its holiday concert, “Celebration of the Holidays”, at Second Presbyterian Church on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $22. 460 E Main St. LexingtonChamberChorale.org .

‘Unbridled Sessions’ concert series at Austin City Saloon

Singer-songwriters Wes Shipp, Cody Lee Moomey, Maggie Noelle and Lucas Wayne will perform during Austin City Saloon’s “Unbridled Sessions” on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. 2350 Woodhill Dr #100. facebook.com/events/1584337211999302 .