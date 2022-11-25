It was as stunning and brutal as it was fitting. The Seahawks defense got pummeled, right up the middle, like all day, to lose another wholly winnable game. Josh Jacobs ran in a straight line like he was way late getting from Pioneer Square to the Space Needle, untouched through Seattle’s porous defenders for an 86-yard touchdown. That sprint with 4:20 left in overtime sent the Seahawks to their second consecutive loss and further back in the NFC West, a 40-34 face-plant against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at silenced Lumen Field.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO