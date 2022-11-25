Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Captain Reid Ferguson Responds to Drug Test Order From NFL
It is standard operating procedure in the NFL ... but that doesn't mean there aren't weird or embarrassing coincidences when it comes to the league's post-game random drug test orders. Weird. Embarrassing. Or hilarious, in the eyes of Reid Ferguson, the Buffalo Bills' long-snapper and team captain, who following the...
Tri-City Herald
How ‘Uncertain’ Future of Matthew Stafford Aids Lions
After securing the first Lombardi Trophy of his career in 2021, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a rough go in his attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls. According to a report from ESPN, "The Rams, who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven,...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons for Hope
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers had won only four games with six games remaining when they played at the Philadelphia Eagles under the primetime lights. The Packers earned an upset victory, kicking off the run-the-table sweep to get into the playoffs. In 2022, the...
Tri-City Herald
Rodgers Not Ready To Shut It Down Just Yet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Knocked out of Sunday night’s loss at the Philadelphia Eagles with injured ribs, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to play in next week’s game at the Chicago Bears. “As long as I check out OK tomorrow,” Rodgers said after a 40-33...
Tri-City Herald
What Sunday’s Game Showed About Justin Fields
Pregames never cause this much excitement. Not only was it exciting, but the end result was revealing. First the Bears really did take it down to 90 minutes before kickoff and the deadline before announcing whether Justin Fields would start. Considering the way the second half of the 31-10 loss...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ porous (again) defense ruins Ken Walker’s 2-TD day in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders
It was as stunning and brutal as it was fitting. The Seahawks defense got pummeled, right up the middle, like all day, to lose another wholly winnable game. Josh Jacobs ran in a straight line like he was way late getting from Pioneer Square to the Space Needle, untouched through Seattle’s porous defenders for an 86-yard touchdown. That sprint with 4:20 left in overtime sent the Seahawks to their second consecutive loss and further back in the NFC West, a 40-34 face-plant against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at silenced Lumen Field.
Tri-City Herald
Love Shines In Relief of Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2007, third-year pro Aaron Rodgers replaced the legendary Brett Favre at Dallas. The Packers lost but Rodgers was excellent and cemented his spot as the team’s future starting quarterback. Fifteen years later, Rodgers’ status as a future Hall of Famer is as sure as the sunrise.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Claimed Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a noteworthy addition to their backfield this week, adding a former top-100 pick and Super Bowl champion in the form of former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson. But why did the Jaguars claim Henderson after spending the last month with just three running backs...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Travis Etienne Leaves With Foot Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding their breath, with Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens bringing an early injury that could be seen as a doomsday scenario. Star running back Travis Etienne left for the locker room at the end of the first quarter on Sunday, with the team labeling him as questionable to return with a foot injury. Etienne had touched the ball twice before leaving, rushing two times for three yards, with his final carry being a run for no gain on the second drive.
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid: Nick Bolton Is Having an ‘All-Pro’ Type Season
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams by their third-widest margin of the 2022 campaign, and their defense played a massive role in that dominant victory. Steve Spagnuolo's unit surrendered just 10 points to Sean McVay's struggling offense, with multiple players' performances contributing to the win. In addition...
Yardbarker
Live In-Game Updates: Watch: Seahawks Take Early 7-0 Lead After Raiders Toss Pick on 1st Play
The Seattle Seahawks come out their bye week after a disappointing 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich. A meeting Sunday at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) - a team falling into No. 1 pick territory - might seem like an easy opportunity for the NFC West-leading Seahawks, but Vegas has talent capable of beating any opponent.
Tri-City Herald
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
Tri-City Herald
Love Replaces Injured Rodgers at Philadelphia
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers out with what’s been called an oblique injury, Jordan Love will play the final 11 minutes for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay trailed 27-20 at halftime and got the ball coming out of...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Dolphins Notebook: Jumpstart Fails With Kyle Allen Under Center
When coach Lovie Smith announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the team's starter under center Friday morning, he was hoping that the veteran quarterback could give the team an offensive "jumpstart." But after recording four yards on their first drive of the day, it was clear from...
Tri-City Herald
MNF: Steelers and Colts Player Prop Bets
The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) this week for Monday Night Football. The Colts, under new head coach Jeff Saturday and with Matt Ryan back under center, are favored by 2.5 points at SI Sportsbook. The Steelers will go to battle with Kenny Pickett at quarterback and are expected to have 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt back to make things tough on Ryan.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Eagles Inactives: Hollins Will Make Debut
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What a week for Justin Hollins. Last Sunday, he played 20 snaps for the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, he was released. On Wednesday, he was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers. He made his practice debut on Thursday and is active for Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tri-City Herald
Bears’ Nathan Peterman Will Start vs. Jets After Trevor Siemian Suffers Pregame Injury
With less than an hour to go before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, the Bears lost another quarterback to an injury. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique while warming up before Sunday's game against the Jets, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Siemien was set to fill in for starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is working back from a left shoulder injury.
Tri-City Herald
49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
