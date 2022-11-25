Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
Anesthesia injections can help arthritis patients with knee pain
BOSTON -- Patients with arthritis of the knee may find relief from locally injected anesthesia. In a randomized trial, researchers took about 60 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and gave half of them an injection of an anesthetic around the knee to block the genicular nerves. The other half received placebo injections.Most of the patients who received the nerve block said they had less pain but the effects lessened over the 12-week follow-up period. The researchers say this nerve block technique could be an effective short-term therapy for patients, especially for those who want to postpone surgery.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Medical News Today
What is bone-on-bone arthritis?
Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
Medical News Today
Is walking good for knee arthritis?
Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
Could Acid Reflux Be Responsible for Your Back Pain? Here's What Doctors Say
If you’ve ever burped after a meal and felt stomach acid in the back of your throat (it’s gross, we know), then you have been acquainted with acid reflux. Not to be mistaken for heartburn—which is actually caused by acid reflux—this unpleasant experience isn’t a reason to panic, but can lead to a more chronic condition, known as gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD).
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Weight Loss Surgery Help with Hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
Medical News Today
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Dr. Maro: Prehabilitative therapy helps pets stay strong
We’ve all heard of rehabilitative and physical therapies for humans and animals, but do you know about prehabilitative therapy? If you have a pet who becomes a couch potato in the winter months or a hunting dog or sporting dog that goes out for weekend runs or that two-week hunting trip, your pet...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
Medical News Today
What to know about shoulder arthritis
Shoulder arthritis refers to damage to the cartilage in the shoulder joint. It usually results from wear and tear on cartilage due to aging or injury, such as a fracture. Arthritis is a condition that causes pain in the joints. According to the Arthritis Foundation, it affects approximately 60 million adults and 300,000 children in the United States. There are over 100 different types of arthritis.
dallasexpress.com
Ibuprofen May Worsen Arthritis over Time
A new study prepared for the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) suggested that taking popular anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for arthritis can worsen inflammation over time. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used to treat osteoarthritis pain, a form of arthritis afflicting...
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
moneytalksnews.com
How Pain Relievers Could Make Your Arthritis Worse
If you are among the 32 million Americans with osteoarthritis — the most common form of arthritis — chances are good that you take pain relievers to feel better. But a new study suggests that taking a certain type of medications may backfire. Taking drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint as the years roll on, according to a study that will be presented the week of Nov. 27 at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
Comments / 0