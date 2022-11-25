Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Brian Burns Mocks Russell Wilson During Panthers Win Over Broncos
Brian Burns made fun of Russell Wilson during the Panthers beatdown of the Broncos.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
Patriots Plane Spotted in Charlottesville, Reportedly Provided for UVA Football Memorial Services
The football world continues to support the UVA football team. This time, it is the New England Patriots lending a hand. In order to allow players to attend the funerals of their deceased teammates, the Pats let the Cavaliers use their team plane. A remarkable gesture from the NFL team, although it is unclear if it was a gift or if the team is chartering the plane.
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction
Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
