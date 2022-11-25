ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Upper State Championship: A look at the Rock Hill area teams still in the hunt

By Sam Copeland
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UN4s_0jNEOWEh00

Two Rock Hill region teams will play for the Upper State Championship Friday night. The Northwestern Trojans will play at Greenville, while the Andrew Jackson Volunteers will play at home against Oceanside Collegiate.

Class 4A

Northwestern (12-1) at Greenville (10-3)

Both teams have high-powered offenses and solid defensive units. They have two common opponents. Both beat South Pointe and Catawba Ridge by very similar margins.

Greenville will have the home field advantage. Mistakes and turnovers could be the difference in this contest.

Listen: 100.1 FM/1340 AM

Class 2A

Oceanside Collegiate (11-1) at Andrew Jackson (11-2)

Andrew Jackson comes into the game having won their last 11 contests, and they have the home field advantage. Oceanside Collegiate puts a streak of 10 wins on the line.

Both teams can score points, and both have capable defenses. They have one common opponent. Both beat Timberland by similar scores.

The other comparison would be Woodland, which Oceanside beat in the playoffs. Andrew Jackson topped Barnwell, which defeated Woodland during the regular season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Catawba shooting on busy holiday shopping weekend

The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A...
CATAWBA, SC
247Sports

Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans

South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCNC

Matt Rhule named Nebraska Football head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been named Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach, the team announced on Saturday. Rhule was fired back in October by the Carolina Panthers following a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach following Rhule's firing.
LINCOLN, NE
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
country1037fm.com

Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash blocks all lanes on I85S in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All southbound lanes are blocked following a crash near mile marker 84 on Interstate 85. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:03 p.m. near Battleground Road. Troopers said as of 7:57 p.m., all lanes are blocked. No injuries have been reported according to troopers.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
3K+
Followers
73
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy