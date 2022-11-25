Upper State Championship: A look at the Rock Hill area teams still in the hunt

Two Rock Hill region teams will play for the Upper State Championship Friday night. The Northwestern Trojans will play at Greenville, while the Andrew Jackson Volunteers will play at home against Oceanside Collegiate.

Class 4A





Northwestern (12-1) at Greenville (10-3)

Both teams have high-powered offenses and solid defensive units. They have two common opponents. Both beat South Pointe and Catawba Ridge by very similar margins.

Greenville will have the home field advantage. Mistakes and turnovers could be the difference in this contest.

Listen: 100.1 FM/1340 AM

Class 2A

Oceanside Collegiate (11-1) at Andrew Jackson (11-2)

Andrew Jackson comes into the game having won their last 11 contests, and they have the home field advantage. Oceanside Collegiate puts a streak of 10 wins on the line.

Both teams can score points, and both have capable defenses. They have one common opponent. Both beat Timberland by similar scores.

The other comparison would be Woodland, which Oceanside beat in the playoffs. Andrew Jackson topped Barnwell, which defeated Woodland during the regular season.