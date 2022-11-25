ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SuperPlatform: SuperGaming CEO Roby John and Google Cloud India MD Bikram Singh Bedi talk about the team-up, game dev, more

By Rehan Hooda
IGN
 3 days ago
TechRadar

Google and Microsoft add more renewable energy for datacenters

Google and Microsoft have both invested in sizable renewable energy contracts to power their data centers. According to The Register (opens in new tab), Google has signed a 12-year 100MW corporate power purchase agreement with Scottish offshore wind development called "Moray West", in Scotland’s relatively remote Moray Firth region.
IOWA STATE
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
makeuseof.com

How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
Engadget

Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search

There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
HackerNoon

Sustainable Computing beyond the Cloud

Cloud storage of data was seen as an environmental savior ten years ago. But extreme increases in data streams are expanding the cloud's carbon footprint, so finding more energy-efficient ways of computing seems more urgent than ever. Last year, most of the world's leaders came together at COP26 to make...
marktechpost.com

Google AI Introduces a Novel MoE Routing Algorithm Called Expert Choice (EC) That can Achieve Optimal Load Balancing in an MoE System While Allowing Heterogeneity in Token-to-Expert Mapping

The number of model parameters in the network significantly influences a neural network’s ability to process information. Recent academic work has largely focused on discovering more efficient ways to increase model parameters because the latest technological advancements necessitate more parameters. This increase in model parameters like dataset size and training time has effectively improved the performance of NLP models and computer vision systems.
makeuseof.com

The Top 5 Virtual Event Software Programs

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Globalization has affected every industry. This means that clients and customers no longer have to be in your backyard or accessible with a quick drive or flight. Virtual events have become popular as technology advances and allow you to host an event virtually, so attendee location is irrelevant.
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Yes, there's another Sword Art Online game. Welcome to the 460th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google launched some helpful search features this last week. Google Lens received a “multi-search near me” feature that searches for things you take a photo of in your general location. Google Maps now has a new Live View, which also includes some features for EV owners. The list is too long for a roundup like this, so hit the link to see all the new stuff.
IGN

Best Black Friday 2022 Xbox Deals Still Available at Amazon

Xbox is the place to play as far as 'bang for your buck' goes, and with Black Friday sales in full swing, it's an even better time to jump in. Whether you want to grab some heavily discounted games, or snag a console, Amazon has a ton of great deals.
Cult of Mac

Black Friday doorbuster: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on two computers for $55

An estimated 1.2 billion people use Microsoft Office, and for good reason. This comprehensive app suite lets users write polished documents, crunch numbers, create stunning presentations and more. But if you’ve yet to join the user base or want to install the suite on your home computer, you can purchase two lifetime Microsoft Office licenses for just $54.99, one for you and the second for a loved one.
HackerNoon

How to 10x Software Engineering Productivity with Better Dev Tools

The Mystical 10x Developer. A Creature As Elusive As Bigfoot. Developers love to debate whether 10x developers exist. Search “10x developer” on HackerNews, and you’ll find many heated online debates on the topic. Expect nuggets of wisdom, such as. “Being a “real” 10X programmer is like being...
crowdfundinsider.com

Checkout.com, Xiaomi to Enhance Payment Experience in Hong Kong, Macau

Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, announced a partnership with Xiaomi in order “to provide an end-to-end payment solution for its Hong Kong and Macau payments.”. The partnership will “enable Xiaomi to greatly simplify the payment process to support its global payment strategy and development goals.”. The companies...
fitsmallbusiness.com

Voice-over-IP (VoIP) News & Trends to Know in 2022

The rapid expansion of the voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) industry continues to evolve as technology advances. The market size shows no signs of slowing down as more businesses move to cloud communications. VoIP trends have intensified, including the evolving cybersecurity concerns and the shifting focus toward mobile VoIP apps. In this article, we explore the latest VoIP news and the trends to watch for in 2023 and beyond.
marktechpost.com

Top Tools To Log And Manage Machine Learning Models

In machine learning, experiment tracking stores all experiment metadata in a single location (database or a repository). Model hyperparameters, performance measurements, run logs, model artifacts, data artifacts, etc., are all included in this. There are numerous approaches to implementing experiment logging. Spreadsheets are one option (no one uses them anymore!...
HackerNoon

Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core

The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.

