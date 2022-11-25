Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NOLA.com
Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days
Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
theadvocate.com
Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store
Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
NOLA.com
Creepy Krampus Christmas parade returns to Bywater streets on Dec. 3 – Be afraid!
The annual Krewe of Krampus parade on Dec. 3 is a precious, ill-tempered moment amid a seemingly endless season of good cheer. If horned monsters, mute snow princesses, and the tongue-in-cheek threat of kidnapping are on your holiday wish list, then this is a yuletide event not to miss. In...
WDSU
Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
NOLA.com
Porch Fest swinging to be a staple on the Covington calendar
Who needs a stage when you have a big front porch?. Five downtown Covington front porches will be transformed into intimate music venues for the 2022 Porch Fest, to be held Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Porch Fest was an idea conceived locally during the COVID-19 pandemic...
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said
NOLA.com
Sippin' Santa returns to French Quarter tiki bar with cocktails, over the top decor
'Tis the season for puffer jackets, seafood gumbo and carefully crafted holiday cocktails served in custom Santa mugs. Sippin' Santa, the annual winter pop-up that transforms Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 from a tropical tiki bar to a festive winter wonderland, is back with five new drinks and fun, collectible mugs.
brproud.com
Local cat rescue holding adoption event in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A local animal shelter is holding a pet adoption event Saturday, Nov. 26. Rescue Alliance Animal Services will hold its Small Business Saturday adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 40451 Lowes Avenue. All adopted feline friends are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Kitten adoptions are $45 and adult cats are $25.
theadvocate.com
Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento
The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
theadvocate.com
Outdoors Calendar
STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF New Orleans office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Also: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dec. 5-6, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 7-8, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
myneworleans.com
Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign
This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
theadvocate.com
Holiday calendar filling up with activities throughout the parish
Ascension Parish is getting ready for the holiday season, with decorations and a host of events planned to usher in Christmastime. Crews were busy last week decorating the Gonzales city tree and around City Hall for the city's Christmas celebration and the folks on the westbank are planning a party in Louisiana Square.
KRMG
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
theadvocate.com
Heavens Care announces Spirit of Giving toy drive
Applications and donations are being accepted for Heavens Care annual Spirit of Giving youth toy drive. Applications are open to families who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies, a news release said. Children 12 and under can receive toys. Individuals can apply online until...
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
