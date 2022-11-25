ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days

Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Porch Fest swinging to be a staple on the Covington calendar

Who needs a stage when you have a big front porch?. Five downtown Covington front porches will be transformed into intimate music venues for the 2022 Porch Fest, to be held Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Porch Fest was an idea conceived locally during the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Local cat rescue holding adoption event in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A local animal shelter is holding a pet adoption event Saturday, Nov. 26. Rescue Alliance Animal Services will hold its Small Business Saturday adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 40451 Lowes Avenue. All adopted feline friends are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Kitten adoptions are $45 and adult cats are $25.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

Outdoors Calendar

STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF New Orleans office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Also: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dec. 5-6, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 7-8, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)

Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
MANDEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV

Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign

This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Holiday calendar filling up with activities throughout the parish

Ascension Parish is getting ready for the holiday season, with decorations and a host of events planned to usher in Christmastime. Crews were busy last week decorating the Gonzales city tree and around City Hall for the city's Christmas celebration and the folks on the westbank are planning a party in Louisiana Square.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KRMG

5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Heavens Care announces Spirit of Giving toy drive

Applications and donations are being accepted for Heavens Care annual Spirit of Giving youth toy drive. Applications are open to families who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies, a news release said. Children 12 and under can receive toys. Individuals can apply online until...
GONZALES, LA

