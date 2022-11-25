Read full article on original website
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
Gladwin football's stellar defense defeats Frankenmuth in Division 5 state championship
DETROIT – The Gladwin Flying G’s (14-0) outlasted the Frankenmuth Eagles (13-1) 10-7 in a nail biting Division 5 football state championship game. Gladwin recorded its first undefeated season in program history, along with its first finals appearance and state title. The first half was a ...
MLive.com
Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth
DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
Alma College football playoff run ends in loss to Aurora
Alma College’s trip through the NCAA Division III football playoffs came to an end Saturday, with the Scots dropping a second-round game to Aurora (Illinois). Aurora scored 27 points in the second quarter to earn a 48-26 win Saturday at Alma College, advancing to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
MLive.com
‘Cornfield tough’: Ubly finds comfort in resilient effort despite state final loss
DETROIT – Ubly could have given up when it was down two scores in the second half of the Division 8 state football championship on Friday. But the Bearcats are not built that way.
WNEM
Frankenmuth Eagles lose game against Gladwin Flying G’s
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. Earlier in the day, the whole community turned out to send the team off in style. “We’ll give it everything we have....
MLive.com
Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered
DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Fight to the end and a frenzy
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – After rallying late in the season to win three of four games, Michigan State closed its schedule with back-to-back losses. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) followed a double-overtime loss at home to Indiana last week with a 35-16 defeat at No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2) on Saturday in their regular season finale.
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides injury update on Jaden Akins following loss to Alabama
Tom Izzo had some unfortunate news about Michigan State guard Jaden Akins after the Alabama game on Thursday per Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch. Akins recently tweaked the injury to his foot against Villanova. Akins is not going to be playing in Friday’s game against Oregon, stated Izzo. Akins...
MLive.com
Gladwin’s state-title quest comes down to ‘Something’s gotta give’ clash
GLADWIN, MI – In the thin margin between improbable and impossible, Gladwin thrives. And the Flying G’s are relishing the chance to roam in that realm once again.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. First...
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
