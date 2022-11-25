ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

MLive.com

Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth

DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

Alma College football playoff run ends in loss to Aurora

Alma College’s trip through the NCAA Division III football playoffs came to an end Saturday, with the Scots dropping a second-round game to Aurora (Illinois). Aurora scored 27 points in the second quarter to earn a 48-26 win Saturday at Alma College, advancing to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
ALMA, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Eagles lose game against Gladwin Flying G’s

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. Earlier in the day, the whole community turned out to send the team off in style. “We’ll give it everything we have....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered

DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
GLADWIN, MI
WLNS

Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides injury update on Jaden Akins following loss to Alabama

Tom Izzo had some unfortunate news about Michigan State guard Jaden Akins after the Alabama game on Thursday per Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch. Akins recently tweaked the injury to his foot against Villanova. Akins is not going to be playing in Friday’s game against Oregon, stated Izzo. Akins...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. First...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
