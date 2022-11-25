ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Related
97.5 NOW FM

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
FERNDALE, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

