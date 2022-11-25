Read full article on original website
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
bridgedetroit.com
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Approaching 1 year anniversary of Oxford H.S. shooting; Celebrating Van Gogh at the DIA
DETROIT – We’re pushed now into the heart of the holiday season and coming up with a reminder of the kind of goodness that exists in our world -- and perhaps an example to all of us about why giving can be as good for the giver as for the receiver.
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
fox2detroit.com
Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown
Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘There’s soul, there’s community’: Renewed push to shop on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion for the holidays
DETROIT – Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion is located on Livernois Avenue between 6 and 8 Mile Road. It’s a place people go for luxury shopping and local organizations want to highlight the businesses on the Avenue this holiday season. As the holiday shopping season kicks off,...
fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
Detroit News
Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to landing gear doors issue, strands passengers
Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to a passenger. Keila Ramirez was supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m....
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
‘Our holiday tradition’: Michigan families head to work on Small Business Saturday
Bailey Ahles couldn’t give you a start date for when she began working at Caravan Gift Shop. What started as helping out after school has evolved into managing one of Ann Arbor’s oldest stores. It’s a story of history repeating. The Caravan Gift Shop was a first job...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan
More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day Farmgirl Flea Market in Allendale.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting • deadly crash after family argument • 2 killed in wrong way crash on M-14
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day on San Juan St in Detroit, a family argument on Thanksgiving Day turned into a shooting and ended as a deadly head-on collision on I-94, and two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on M-14: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
