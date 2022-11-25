Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrests made: Online shoe sellers struck in face, pistol whipped during robberies
ACWORTH, Ga. - Investigators in Acworth have made two arrests in connection to multiple robberies involving shoe sales this week. On Nov. 24, police said a man was robbed of shoes and struck in the face near the North Cobb Regional Library on Old Highway 41. The victim had met the buyer online, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500...
17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion on Gresham Road.
3 arrested, 1 dead after attempted home invasion in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified three people in connection with an attempted home invasion that occurred at a DeKalb County home Friday evening. Police said a fourth suspect died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Acworth says two people were recently robbed in Acworth after attempting to sell shoes to someone they met online on Thursday and Friday. According to Acworth police officials, officers responded to the area near 3535 Old Highway...
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police charge person with making threats to LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said employees at an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub felt threatened when someone posted a video of themselves using a pepper spray gun. Police arrested Chase Staubs, who made the social media post, on Thanksgiving Day. Police first went on Nov. 23 to 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road, where The...
2 charged for illegal hunting on private gas line in Carroll County, officials say
CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has charged two suspects for illegally hunting in Carroll County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Saturday evening, Game Warden Ryan Shorter, Corporal Zack Hardy, and Corporal Brock Hoyt were contacted...
Man who allegedly caused disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday tased by Morrow Police
MORROW, Ga. — A 31-year-old man, believed to have been having a mental health crisis, is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, according to Morrow Police. Authorities said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and acted like he was armed as...
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
3 shot, including juvenile, outside DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left three people shot in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb County Police Department, dispatch received a report just after 5 p.m. of a person shot call at 2771 Gresham Road. A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene...
Police investigating homicide in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they responded to the area of Pahaska Court near Stagecoach Road in Ellenwood. A Channel 2 viewer...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after 3 people shot in DeKalb County
Investigators say the shooting happened on Gresham Road. Two adult males and a male juvenile were rushed to the hospital.
WALB 10
31-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Southlake Mall on Black Friday
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after threatening to “shoot up the place” at Southlake Mall while people shopped on Black Friday. According to officials, Morrow police officers responded to a “trouble unknown” disturbance at Southlake Mall around 2:53 p.m. Upon arrival,...
accesswdun.com
One woman dead after domestic incident in Buford
The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
Father and daughter die in Thanksgiving Day murder-suicide
A father and daughter are dead after Clayton County police say the man shot and killed his daughter before killing himself following a police chase. Clayton County Police Officers were asked by Henry County Police Department to perform a welfare check involving the kidnapping of two juveniles after a domestic dispute.
Comments / 2