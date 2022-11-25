ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion on Gresham Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Acworth says two people were recently robbed in Acworth after attempting to sell shoes to someone they met online on Thursday and Friday. According to Acworth police officials, officers responded to the area near 3535 Old Highway...
ACWORTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

One woman dead after domestic incident in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA

