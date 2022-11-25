Read full article on original website
Related
France 2-1 Denmark: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Kylian Mbappe got the goals at Stadium 974 as the reigning champions booked their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
NBC Sports
Szczesny, Lewandowski star in Poland’s frenetic win over Saudi Arabia
World Cup Group C just won’t quit as Wojciech Szczesny’s brilliant day led Poland to a 2-0 win over game Saudi Arabia on Saturday in Al Rayyan. Piotr Zielinski had staked Poland to a lead when Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty and Mohammed Al Burayk’s bid at the rebound. Robert Lewandowski’s 82nd-minute goal salted away the win.
Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?
Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
BBC
World Cup latest news: reaction & build-up, as Brazil & Portugal play
England players don't need 'boos' to know we didn't play well - Rashford. England's players do not "need fans to boo" them to know they have not played well, says forward Marcus Rashford. The Three Lions sit top of Group B and remain in a strong position to reach the...
Who is Niclas Fullkrug? Goal hero vs Spain is Germany's oldest debutant in 20 years
Germany's equaliser against Spain was scored by Niclas Fullkrug, who recently made his international debut at the age of 29
Spain World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Luis Enrique's final 26-man team
The Spain World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will it be enough to go all the way in Qatar?
France World Cup 2022 squad and preview
The France World Cup 2022 squad will be missing the Ballon d'Or winner – so how well can the holders expect to do?
BBC
World Cup 2022: Alvaro Morata gives Spain the lead against Germany
Alvaro Morata comes off the bench to give Spain the lead against Germany at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
Soccer-Mercurial Mbappe fires France into last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark
DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half double as France became the first team to book their spot in the World Cup knockout stage on Saturday by defeating a feisty Danish team 2-1 in a tense encounter.
Comments / 0