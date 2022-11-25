Read full article on original website
France 2-1 Denmark: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Kylian Mbappe got the goals at Stadium 974 as the reigning champions booked their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
France advances to knockout stage of World Cup after 2-1 win over Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Mbappe gave his team the lead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the round of 16.
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
NBC Sports
Kylian Mbappe bags brace as France advances with win over Denmark
France sealed a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe’s 61st-minute goal was answered by Andreas Christensen, but the French wizard completed his brace in the 86th minute to score his 14th goal in his last 12 matches for France.
Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats
France manager Didier Deschamps hopes his side learnt lessons from surprise Nations League defeats to Denmark ahead of Saturday’s World Cup 2022 clash in Doha.The reigning champions go into the encounter leading the way in Group D after kicking off their title defence with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Australia.Yet Denmark, who began with a goalless draw against Tunisia, are bidding for a hat-trick of wins over Les Bleus, having already beaten them home and away this year.“They are underestimated as a team,” Deschamps said.“We are talking about a four-month period where they beat us twice and made life very...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Rudiger header disallowed by VAR
Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open. Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan...
