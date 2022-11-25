Read full article on original website
10 LGBTQ Indigenous trailblazers who are making history
From the halls of Congress to popular films and TV shows, Indigenous queer people have long made historic contributions to politics, art and advocacy — and they continue to do so. November marks Native American Heritage Month, and the following 10 LGBTQ+ Indigenous trailblazers are bringing important representation to...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
An Indigenous mom explains why ‘Native American name’ projects at school are harmful
Some American schools still ask children to pick a "Native American name" as a part of their classwork, and Indigenous parents are sharing why this common practice is so problematic and harmful to Native American communities. Debbie Reese, a member of the Nambé Pueblo nation (in what is currently called...
For many Native Americans, hair tells a life story
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
Five Native Americans Who Shaped American Culture
From capturing the heart of a nation with awe-inspiring athleticism to elevating American ballet onto the world stage, Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Here are five such Native Americans who have shaped American culture. Jim Thorpe...
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month by Making Your Voice Heard
This Native American Heritage Month, we want to bring awareness to the hundreds of Indigenous sacred sites across the country. These are sites that offer Indigenous foods, medicines, ceremony, burial sites, and creation stories – but they are being threatened and desecrated by the climate crisis and harmful development projects like pipelines, mining, and resource extraction.
What makes someone Indigenous?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What makes someone Indigenous? – Artie, age 9, Astoria, New York “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” You may have heard that in school. The rhyme makes it easier to remember that 1492 was the year when an Italian explorer named Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain and landed in a chain of islands near modern-day Florida called the “West Indies.” Europeans called the enormous land mass that we now know as North and South America the...
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
‘My story deserves to be told’ – what Qatar could learn from Zanele Muholi’s LGBTQ+ portraits
As the World Cup kicks off in repressive Qatar, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal, Muholi’s moving, dignified photographs of marginalised South Africans feel more urgent than ever
How To Explain Native American Heritage Day To Your Kids
As we reckon with the whitewashed versions of American history we've been taught, it's crucial to help your kids of all ages understand the true meaning behind some of the holidays we celebrate, such as Thanksgiving. And it's impossible to talk about Thanksgiving without mentioning Native American Heritage Day, a civil holiday recognized the Friday following Thanksgiving as a day to honor the many contributions of Native peoples across the United States, as Native/Indigenous culture experts tell Scary Mommy.
Azzi: 'Working for the salvation of the world'
I remember being raised on the myth that 400 years ago, two tribes, the Indigenous peoples who had inhabited these lands for over 12,000 years and the Europeans colonists who came here to colonize and occupy those very same lands, came together in 1621 to celebrate what's generally called the First Thanksgiving with feasts, games, and military exercises.
The number of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a crisis. One artist is working to honor hundreds of victims.
Indigenous artist Tristen Jenni has created at least 207 portraits memorializing missing and murdered Native people over the last two years. Indigenous people across the U.S. and Canada are disproportionately murdered or go missing, known by advocates as the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Peoples crisis, or MMIP. Jenni, who is...
You Help Us Provide One-of-a-Kind Rural Journalism
The Daily Yonder exists to elevate the concerns of America’s small towns and rural communities. We know you care about the future of rural America just like we do. Today you have a special opportunity to help the Daily Yonder provide our one-of-a-kind rural journalism. Thanks to a national program that supports independent, nonprofit journalism, we receive matching funds with each reader donation.
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
Rural Gun Deaths Exceed Urban Rates by 28%
A higher prevalence of gun ownership in rural America has contributed to increased suicides, raising the overall gun-death rate in rural areas above that of urban communities. Experts say some legal interventions that have broad public support could help lower the risk of people harming themselves or others with guns.
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians explains why Native sovereignty is multifaceted
The president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County, spoke with ABC7 on why Native sovereignty is multifaceted.
Food Sovereignty Prize Honors Organizations Across Continents
A grassroots organizing group that works in the western United States and a Ghana-based agricultural reform organization have won this year’s Food Sovereignty Prize, which honors efforts to help small-scale farmers have a bigger say in food production and policy. The domestic winner of the prize is the Western...
Opinion: Banning CRT Is Censorship, Moderating Comments Is Not
A few days ago I wrote an article about how moderating comments on an article is not an example of censorship. Exactly as I predicted, the article was flooded with comments denouncing censorship in any form.
‘I believe literature is in peril’: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie comes out fighting for freedom of speech
I meet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the day after she delivers and records her Reith Lecture for the BBC. She is a commanding presence: flawless to look at, serene in her confidence, vivid and trenchant in her quest to smash every point and win every argument. We meet at Broadcasting House a few hours before she leaves London for Lagos: the writer now splits her time between Nigeria and the US. In the former, she says, “life is louder, more raucous, more joyful, my cousins are there. People come into the house all the time. In the US, I have silence and I need silence as well.” It’s a neat, fleeting snapshot of who she is, troublemaker and thinker, with enough self-awareness to make space for both.
#PowerofRural: Addressing Disparities to Health Through Cultural Understanding
Sometimes, making a difference in rural health means understanding how to reach your community. Community Star Messengers of Health, in Boseman, Montana, works with members of the Crow tribe across the state to encourage cancer screenings in women. Getting Crow women to schedule mammograms and PAP smears took years of work to build trust, not only in the organization but also in the healthcare system, said Alma McCormick, Messengers for Health’s executive director.
