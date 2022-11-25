Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
The BBC's new Splinter Cell radio drama features a soap opera star and 'a lot of comedy'
I'm hoping for Gardeners' Question Time meets Bad Boys.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon
Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says
Actor Jenny Agutter told the Mirror that Cruise's arrival to the "Mission: Impossible" set via helicopter forces them to reshoot scenes.
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
SWAT season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
SWAT season 6 is going to be a fixture or CBS' Friday night lineup. Here is everything that we know about the crime drama.
NME
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
Marina Sirtis Confirms Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Role Isn’t The ‘Same Old Troi'
Marina Sirtis spoke to CinemaBlend about Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard and how it'll differ from past adventures featuring Deanna Troi.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Why Admiral Stock From NCIS Looks So Familiar
The following article contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" Things tend to get explosive during your average episode of "NCIS," but usually not this explosive. During "Turkey Trot," the crew found themselves investigating a bombing that takes place during a 5k fun run. A giant turkey float is the so-called victim, which requires the team to apply their lab skills in an entirely different way. They soon discover that the disaster was caused by a gunshot to the float's gas tank — and they think that it was a failed assassination attempt on the life of Navy Rear Admiral Martha Stock.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
tvinsider.com
Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4
Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes on Paramount+?
Our favorite Behavioral Analysis Unit is back and more chaotic than ever! Criminal Minds is making its big return through a new limited series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, which arrives nearly three years after the original series went off air. The series sees many fan-favorite actors reprising their original characters as...
Wendy Raquel Robinson Is Still Hilarious In The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of The Game On Paramount+
The highly anticipated sophomore season will kick off Thursday, December 15 on Paramount+ with two brand new episodes!
Comments / 0