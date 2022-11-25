The following article contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" Things tend to get explosive during your average episode of "NCIS," but usually not this explosive. During "Turkey Trot," the crew found themselves investigating a bombing that takes place during a 5k fun run. A giant turkey float is the so-called victim, which requires the team to apply their lab skills in an entirely different way. They soon discover that the disaster was caused by a gunshot to the float's gas tank — and they think that it was a failed assassination attempt on the life of Navy Rear Admiral Martha Stock.

