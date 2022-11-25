ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

The more joy the better! This designer home shows how to do stylishly maximalist Christmas decor

There are so many ways to decorate your house for Christmas. Classic, with a tree and a palette of red, gold and green. Scandi, with a neutral grouping of beiges, browns and creams. But what if, this year of all years, you wanted to go all out joyful? That was the thinking behind the decoration of this architecturally incredible house in South London, UK, where a maximalist burst of bright colors fills each corner with festive happiness.
GEORGIA STATE
livingetc.com

Should I invest in a self-watering planter? How this clever, low-tech buy changed my luck with houseplants

Do you find it hard to switch off on vacation because you're worried that your houseplants might be dying back at home? (For plant moms like me, it's a genuine concern...) Maybe you're just a serial plant killer who neglects your green-fronded friends. If the answer is yes to either, a self-watering planter might be the solution to your problems.
GEORGIA STATE
livingetc.com

What is the goal of minimalism? And how can it help you create the calm home life you crave?

Throughout history, minimalist ideas have reappeared under various guises: from stoicism in ancient Greece through to today’s decluttering influencers like Marie Kondo. To some people, minimalism is a particular aesthetic, to others it’s a lifestyle, whereas for some it’s a design approach or philosophy. But while minimalism...
livingetc.com

Is it okay to have more than one mirror in a room? This is the one instance designers say it's never okay

If you’ve ever decorated a room with mirrors, you might have asked yourself the question: is it okay to have more than one mirror in a room? For some spaces, like a bathroom, the answer could be a straightforward yes: twin sinks, for example, might look a little odd without a mirror over each. But for other rooms, it gets a little trickier – and the interior design rules aren’t always clear-cut.
livingetc.com

Bedroom chandelier ideas – how designers are taking a modern approach to over-the-bed lighting

A chandelier might not initially seem like a bedroom essential. Typically the hallmark of luxury interiors, a chandelier light fixture first and foremost provides a layer of light, but a close second is how they add style - helping tie a room together, and bringing that extra touch of glamor and sophistication to any room in the home. 'A chandelier works in a grand scale bedroom or a room with an exaggerated ceiling height to add a touch of glamour and a focal point,' says Soho Home interior design manager, Candy Murray.

Comments / 0

Community Policy