Real Nose Grown on Woman’s Arm was Transplanted to her Face
A woman in France grew a nose on her arm to transplant after losing a large portion of her own nose during cancer treatment. A woman from Toulouse, France, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2013 to treat nasal cavity cancer, during which she had to have a portion of her nose amputated. However, she couldn't develop her nose even after several attempts at reconstruction and prosthetics.
Blessings from tragedy: Mother donates son's organs following devastating car crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At 20 years old, Michael Hoerig was achieving his dreams and helping others reach theirs too. "He worked out daily, multiple times a day, and he had a clean diet," Gina Hoerig described her son. "His goal was to become Mr. Olympia and eventually just mentor the next generation of youth to be better."
Local woman meets stem cell transplant donor who saved her life
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This Thanksgiving, a local mom is getting the chance to meet the person who saved her life. After being diagnosed with two aggressive forms of leukemia in 2019, Diane Fargo was told she'd need a life-saving stem cell transplant.Doctors searched far and wide for a donor. The search led them all the way overseas to the U.K. where they found her match, Callum Kennedy-Nann.It was two years before they could even try to meet each other due to transplant confidentiality protocols. But they finally found each other earlier this year and have since spent that time building...
TODAY.com
Mom breaks down in tears as she hugs the man who received her late daughter’s heart
A mother listened to her late daughter's heart beat again when she hugged the man who received it in a transplant surgery. Amber Morgan of South Bend, Indiana, lost her 20-year-old daughter Andre’Ona Rae Williams on Dec. 17, 2018, after Williams had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest. Williams left behind a brother and a sister.
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'
Mike and Laura Tomelloso were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other earlier this year Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down. In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC. Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports. "It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through...
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
Mother’s agony as baby dies from rare ‘twin to twin transfusion’ syndrome
A mother whose daughter was born without a heartbeat is raising awareness on World Prematurity Day on the one-year anniversary of her baby being discharged from hospital.Helen Hudson, 40, a solutions and partnership lead for a social enterprise, was 20 weeks pregnant when one of her twin babies, Beatrice, passed away in the womb, but she carried both siblings a further eight weeks before undergoing an emergency caesarean.After being born without a heartbeat, baby Emmeline faced many health complications in the first few months of her life due to being premature, but Helen says the family are now making up...
Terminally ill father passes away after hundreds threw him early Christmas party
A terminally ill father-of-three who went viral after hundreds of people threw him an early Christmas party outside his home has died, his family has revealed.Matthew Sandbrook, 37, was given just months to live in October 2021 after being diagnosed with aggressive glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.Doctors said he was unlikely to survive to see Christmas so his determined family launched an online appeal to throw him a final festive bash.They were amazed when more than 200 people, including family, friends, neighbours and strangers, duly turned up outside his home in Warndon, Worcestershire, on 6 October last year...
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals
A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating frostbite patient's foot, planning to display it at taxidermy shop
A Wisconsin nurse was charged with elder abuse after reportedly amputating a man's foot without permission. She allegedly said it would be placed it in a taxidermy shop.
Mum jailed after faking daughter's cancer to rake in thousands of donations
A mum has been jailed after she pretended her young daughter was terminally ill. The bizarre story began when Lindsey Abbuhl, from Canton, Ohio, started telling friends that her daughter, Rylee, was seriously unwell. The 35-year-old, who had herself claimed to have had a brain tumour in the past, would...
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The Jewish Press
40 Week Pregnant EMT Delivers another Woman’s Baby
Last Thursday, Rachel Feld, who has been a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah for a little over a year, received an emergency notification from the group’s Dispatch and Command Center notifying her that she was near a medical emergency. Rachel, 40 weeks pregnant with three young children at home, knew she shouldn’t be responding to most medical emergencies in her condition, but when she realized the emergency was a woman in active labor, she dropped everything and left for the woman’s address.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson: Late Woman Was Alive As Doctors Arrived, Attempts To Revive Were Unsuccessful
The pieces are coming into place as authorities work to investigate the tragic death of the 25-year-old. A number of true crime cases have been making waves across the nation and beyond this month. Peacock’s upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries and the student murders at the University of Idaho are among them. However, it’s the tragic death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson that’s been causing a serious public outcry as of late.
Outside Online
Running, Coaching, and Living with an Autoimmune Disease
One day while waiting for the bus, Mireille Siné noticed her hands were freezing. This was strange because she happened to be holding a thermos of hot coffee, and it was a warm summer day in Southern California. Siné, who at the time was 21, shrugged it off—a weird one-off occurrence. But this incident was just the beginning. Throughout that summer, Siné’s hands felt cold more often, and sometimes they even got so cold they looked blue. Other symptoms began to appear: her hair shed more than usual, her joints hurt, and three fingers turned black. Siné took to wearing gloves so as not to freak people out. Her hands were so sensitive that running cold water over them caused pain. Sometimes, the pain got so intense she went to the ER, but doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
Woman celebrates 40 years since life-saving heart transplant
A woman who had been predicted to die by the age of 30, before having a heart transplant at the age of 27, is celebrating 40 years since her life-saving surgery.Retired police administration worker Sandy Law, now aged 67, is thought to be one of the longest-surviving heart transplant patients in the world.She and her husband Terry Law, who live in Newcastle but spend much of their time touring Europe in their motorhome, visited the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge this month.There they were reunited with some of the NHS staff who have cared for Mrs Law over the years,...
