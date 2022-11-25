Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
Millions available for Nevada homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis
Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds?
Following an October meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, just $135 million of the more than $2.7 billion state general aid (less than 5 percent) remained unallocated. The post Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Here’s Why Washington Ranks #1 Best State in New National Report
As a true Washingtonian, I love our state and a recent nationwide report has Washington State rated #1 out of 50 for a myriad of reasons. Minnesota and Utah Are #2 and #3 On Nationwide Ranking List. I've lived in a lot of different states in my life but having...
Indy Explains: Nevada passed the ranked-choice voting, open primary ballot question. What happens next?
By a slim majority, Nevada voted in favor of a ballot question proposing to overhaul the Silver State’s election system through the implementation of open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections. But another hurdle in the form of a second statewide vote in the 2024 election remains before...
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
The 1916 gubernatorial election was so close that it came down to tens of votes in either direction. At one point, we even had two governors.
Social Security payments up to $4,194 for some Arizona residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Arizona quite hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more each month with a 16.9% increase through October, according to this source at time of publishing. Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
Unforced error with press shows Gov.-elect Lombardo has plenty to learn
Joe Lombardo hasn’t taken the oath of office yet, but he’s already set a state record for shortest honeymoon with the Nevada press after excluding representatives of two news outlets from Monday’s victory speech at Rancho High School. It was a dumb, dumb, dumb thing to do...
