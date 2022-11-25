ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis

Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
R.A. Heim

Social Security payments up to $4,194 for some Arizona residents

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Arizona quite hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 16.9% increase through October, according to this source at time of publishing. Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
