laptopmag.com

Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem

Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.
laptopmag.com

7 best extended Black Friday Beats headphone deals 2022

Extended BlacK Friday 2022 deals continue with huge discounts on Beats headphones. Retailers are known to offer the lowest prices of the year on Beats wireless headphones even after Black Friday. So if you're on the hunt for new earbuds or over ear headphones, you've come to the right place....
laptopmag.com

Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
laptopmag.com

Sim racing Black Friday deals: Huge savings on racing games, wheels and more

Black Friday is the perfect time to get into sim racing, with huge savings on racing wheels, racing games and all the accessories you need to start strong. If you don’t know me already from my Gran Turismo 7 and F1 22 reviews, I’m the resident car geek on the Laptop Mag team. I have a relatively cheap setup with the Thrustmaster T248 wheel and GT-Lite cockpit, which is nowhere near top of the range, but is more than enough for most players.
laptopmag.com

Killer Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $950 off MSI Creator 17 with RTX 3060 GPU

Cyber Monday deals at Amazon are now live with jaw-dropping discounts on select laptops. If you want a pro laptop for photo editing, video editing and gaming, this deal will resonate with you. Amazon currently offers the MSI Creator 17 laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $950 price cut off the laptop's normal price of $2,349.
laptopmag.com

HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal

Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday gaming laptops are matching (and even beating) some of the best Black Friday savings! Across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more, it's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
laptopmag.com

Save $20 off your first month of Philo in this phenomenal Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals have become synonymous with super scrumptious holiday goodies, and Philo joins the ranks of discounted streaming services you'll find on sale today. Featuring unfettered access to 60+ premium channels — MTV, Discovery, Food Network, Nickelodeon, AMC, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, GAC Family, and much more — your family will never run out of on-demand TV shows, movies, and live sporting events in front of the 'ol yuletide log.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories

The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals keep the Black Friday hype going — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. The key rule about Nintendo Switch deals is that you’ll never find just the console on sale. It’s all about the bundles, which can save you a ton of money while giving you everything you need to get started. That includes a whopping $100 off the console with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Switch online (opens in new tab), £40 off the Switch in the UK (opens in new tab) and more.
laptopmag.com

Save $700 on this powerful MSI Creator Z16 in this Cyber Monday Deal

The MSI Creator Z16 is a potent content creator mobile workstation that easily handles every photo and video editing task you throw at it. You can pick this powerful MSI Creator Z16 up during this Cyber Monday Deal for $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now and save $700.
laptopmag.com

Best Cyber Monday 2022 streaming deals

These premium streaming services are slashing their subscription prices just in time for the holidays — and the big game. Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and digital streaming services have already joined the analog army of holiday sales you'll find on the interwebs. Monthly subscriptions for on-demand entertainment seem to be getting pricier every year, but good news: now is the perfect time to save a few bucks before unbuttoning your pants and collapsing into your couch.

