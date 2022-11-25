ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Exports First Batch Of Vehicles To US

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast has exported the first batch of smart electric vehicles to international markets. The first batch of 999 VF 8s has been exported to the U.S.
  • The event marked the Vietnamese-branded electric cars' official entry into the global market.
  • The first batch is a part of the 65,000 global orders already made for VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9.
  • The cars are expected to arrive in a California port (USA) about 20 days after deporting from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
  • The first VinFast customers in the U.S. can expect their cars by the end of December 2022.
  • VinFast will continue to export more VF 8 lots to Canada and Europe for customer deliveries in early 2023.
  • The first VF 9 models will be handed over to customers in Vietnam and international markets in the first quarter of 2023.
  • "It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market," said Vice Chairman and CEO Nguyen Viet Quang.
  • Photo Via Company

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

