Stillwater, OK

Videos: OSU Coaches, Players Recap West Virginia Loss

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the game, PFB caught up with Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason, Jason Taylor, Sione Asi and Braydon Johnson to recap things.
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 24-19 Loss to West Virginia

STILLWATER — With rain falling from the heavens, the Cowboys sputtering regular season finally, mercifully came to a close. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, as OSU finished the regular season winning only one of its final five games. Here are 10 Thoughts from Saturday’s contest.
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 78-53 Victory against Prairie View A&M

STILLWATER — After a sluggish start, the Cowboys outclassed Prairie View A&M in the second half Sunday, leading to Oklahoma State’s second 20+-point victory in the past three days. Oklahoma State beat the Panthers 78-53 in Gallagher-Iba Areana. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Cowboys Searching...
