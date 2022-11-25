Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Oklahoma State Drops Regular-Season Finale to West Virginia 24-19
The Cowboys didn’t have Spencer Sanders but they still had a chance to win late, before it slipped right through their rain-soaked fingers. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 ending a school-record 14-game home win streak and dropping the Cowboys to 7-5 on the season. Spencer Sanders, who...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: OSU Coaches, Players Recap West Virginia Loss
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the game, PFB caught up with Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason, Jason Taylor, Sione Asi and Braydon Johnson to recap things.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Loss to West Virginia
STILLWATER — Mike Gundy’s Cowboys finish the regular season 7-5, the worst they’ve done in a regular season since going 6-6 in 2018. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “I...
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 24-19 Loss to West Virginia
STILLWATER — With rain falling from the heavens, the Cowboys sputtering regular season finally, mercifully came to a close. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, as OSU finished the regular season winning only one of its final five games. Here are 10 Thoughts from Saturday’s contest.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 78-53 Victory against Prairie View A&M
STILLWATER — After a sluggish start, the Cowboys outclassed Prairie View A&M in the second half Sunday, leading to Oklahoma State’s second 20+-point victory in the past three days. Oklahoma State beat the Panthers 78-53 in Gallagher-Iba Areana. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Cowboys Searching...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Tulsa
STILLWATER — In front of the best crowd of the year, the Cowboys might’ve played their best game of the year. Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 82-56 on Friday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is everything OSU coach Mike Boynton said after his team’s win. Opening statement. “Obviously a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Tulsa
Record 3-2 2-3 Points Per Game 73.2 73. Series History (OSU leads 73-39) Despite being just an hour drive apart, these teams haven’t played since the 2018-19 season (when Isaac Likekele was a freshman). Tulsa upset the Cowboys that day in T Town thanks to a 20-point outing from...
