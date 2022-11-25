Read full article on original website
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
World Cup 2022: Saudi players gifted luxury cars after upsetting Argentina
After a tremendous World Cup upset victory over Argentina, each player of the Saudi Arabia team was gifted a new Rolls Royce Phantom.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Yardbarker
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. “We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf,...
Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village
A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team
World Cup host Qatar has been eliminated after just six days and two matches into the tournament
Soccer-Hosts Qatar on verge of exiting World Cup after Senegal loss
DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Senegal strikers Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored to secure a deserved 3-1 victory over Qatar and send the host nation to the brink of elimination following their World Cup Group A clash at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Finally!. Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward...
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite
Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar...
KENS 5
Father of USMNT player shares Qatar World Cup experience
DALLAS — It was a pivotal second match for Team USA Friday. The young, untested, underdog showed up against powerhouse England. The match would end in a draw and leave USA with a win-or-go-home third match against Iran. "The English side was completely quiet. The beginning of the game...
World Cup 2022: Qatar makes history as earliest host country to get eliminated
Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday. It’s mathematically impossible for the 2022 World Cup hosts to be one of the top two teams in Group A and make it to the next round even though there’s still one more group stage to go. The Netherlands and Ecuador each won their first games of the tournament — Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 — and tied 1-1 on Friday. They each have four points and Senegal has three after its win over Qatar. Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands on Tuesday it will have no more than three points.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
Messi steals show as Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World Cup
Lionel Messi took centre stage as he dragged Argentina to their first points of the tournament with a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico on day seven at the Qatar World Cup.Australia also managed a win, beating Tunisia 1-0 thanks to Mitchell Duke effort, while Kylian Mbappé scored twice to give reigning champions France a 2-1 victory against Denmark.Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at the Education City Stadium. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid pair tipped to replace injured Brazil stars in Qatar
Real Madrid duo Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao could be drafted into Brazil’s 2022 World Cup starting XI against Switzerland. The five times winners kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 win over Serbia last time out, but the victory came at a cost for Tite, with Neymar Jr and Danilo injured.
88,966 World Cup fans fill Lusail Stadium to watch Messi and Argentina beat Mexico 2-0
Argentina's La Albiceleste advances past Mexico's El Tri in the World Cup games.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. The pressure was on from the start of the game as the Argentinian national team, La Albiceleste, had to win today or be eliminated from the World Cup. So as the players stepped onto the pitch of Lusail Stadium in Qatar, their faces didn't hide their edgy look.
The Jewish Press
Arab Fan Goes on Tirade, says Israeli Journalist ‘Not Welcome’ at World Cup in Qatar
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
