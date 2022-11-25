ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Yardbarker

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
Leader Telegram

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. “We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf,...
The Independent

Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village

A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
The Associated Press

Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Finally!. Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward...
The Independent

Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite

Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar...
KENS 5

Father of USMNT player shares Qatar World Cup experience

DALLAS — It was a pivotal second match for Team USA Friday. The young, untested, underdog showed up against powerhouse England. The match would end in a draw and leave USA with a win-or-go-home third match against Iran. "The English side was completely quiet. The beginning of the game...
102.5 The Bone

World Cup 2022: Qatar makes history as earliest host country to get eliminated

Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday. It’s mathematically impossible for the 2022 World Cup hosts to be one of the top two teams in Group A and make it to the next round even though there’s still one more group stage to go. The Netherlands and Ecuador each won their first games of the tournament — Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 — and tied 1-1 on Friday. They each have four points and Senegal has three after its win over Qatar. Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands on Tuesday it will have no more than three points.
AFP

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
The Independent

Messi steals show as Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi took centre stage as he dragged Argentina to their first points of the tournament with a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico on day seven at the Qatar World Cup.Australia also managed a win, beating Tunisia 1-0 thanks to Mitchell Duke effort, while Kylian Mbappé scored twice to give reigning champions France a 2-1 victory against Denmark.Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at the Education City Stadium. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid pair tipped to replace injured Brazil stars in Qatar

Real Madrid duo Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao could be drafted into Brazil’s 2022 World Cup starting XI against Switzerland. The five times winners kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 win over Serbia last time out, but the victory came at a cost for Tite, with Neymar Jr and Danilo injured.
Edy Zoo

88,966 World Cup fans fill Lusail Stadium to watch Messi and Argentina beat Mexico 2-0

Argentina's La Albiceleste advances past Mexico's El Tri in the World Cup games.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. The pressure was on from the start of the game as the Argentinian national team, La Albiceleste, had to win today or be eliminated from the World Cup. So as the players stepped onto the pitch of Lusail Stadium in Qatar, their faces didn't hide their edgy look.

