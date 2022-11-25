Well, I am not sure how we got here so fast. But here we are again going into fall and for all of our deer hunters this meansthe yearly obsession with the rut. For those of you that don’t follow such things, (but may be curious about the bizarre behavior of us hunters) the “rut” is the mating season of the deer family, and it greatly affects the behavior and activity of the deer tribe (and hunters).

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO