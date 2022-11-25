(Wayne County, IN)--There’s both good and bad news regarding employment in Wayne County. New numbers are out from the Department of Workforce Development. On the positive side, 190 more people have joined the workforce in the last month. But, 195 more people are listed as unemployed, and that’s caused Wayne County’s unemployment rate to spike from 2.3% to 3%. Inside the city of Richmond, the number of people working has dropped slightly in the last month. Right now, only 38% of Richmond’s population is working. That includes people of all ages.

