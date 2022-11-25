Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS NIEWOEHNER ROAD BARN
(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1017thepoint.com
FORMER DRY CLEANING BUILDING DAMAGED BY FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--A fire broke out Sunday morning at a former Richmond dry cleaning location. It happened near the intersection of South West 9th and West Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing and were able to get it under control in about a half an hour. No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the cause or the dollar amount of damage. The building had no utilities. Richmond police had responded to a call for a domestic incident at that location the day before the fire broke out.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT, LABOR FORCE INCREASE
(Wayne County, IN)--There’s both good and bad news regarding employment in Wayne County. New numbers are out from the Department of Workforce Development. On the positive side, 190 more people have joined the workforce in the last month. But, 195 more people are listed as unemployed, and that’s caused Wayne County’s unemployment rate to spike from 2.3% to 3%. Inside the city of Richmond, the number of people working has dropped slightly in the last month. Right now, only 38% of Richmond’s population is working. That includes people of all ages.
