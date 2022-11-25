ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: Tite “confident” Neymar’s injury isn’t serious ahead of Brazil star's scan

Brazil star Neymar will have a worrying ankle injury assessed on Friday, but his manager Tite says he's “confident” that the winger’s tournament isn’t over.

There were concerning scenes in the second half of the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday when Neymar came off with a problem and looked distraught on the bench.

The PSG forward took his sock off and pictures showed a swollen ankle, while the player himself was seen in tears in the dugout.

"We are confident Neymar will continue playing in the World Cup," said Tite.

When asked why Neymar wasn’t taken off earlier, he said: "I didn't see Neymar was injured - the capacity he has to overcome it tricked even me.”

Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic caught Neymar with a strong challenge in the 80th minute, with the Brazilian's right ankle twisting under the pressure as it caught in the turf.

"Tomorrow [Friday] we will have a new assessment," said Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"Now we need to wait, we cannot make premature comments."

Neymar has a history of ankle injuries, as he missed several months last season with a problem and ruptured ligaments in his right ankle in 2019.

The 30-year-old is key to Brazil’s hopes of claiming their first World Cup trophy since 2002 and their sixth overall.

Richarlison of Tottenham was the hero in their opening game though, scoring both goals during a superb second-half performance from Tite’s side against Serbia.

