bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
Tuesday, Community Development For Real People (CD4RP) will collect Christmas Toys for Adopt A Family for the 9th Annual Adopt A Christmas Toy Giveaway. We need your help supporting our 9th Annual Adopt A Family Christmas Toy Giveaway. CD4RP Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, December 17th at Red Oak United Methodist Church. The event time is from 10am to Noon.
accesswdun.com
Jackson EMC awards the Bright Ideas grant to nine local teachers
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation awarded their Bright Ideas grant to a total of nine teachers from four Hall County middle schools and two Gainesville middle schools. Jackson EMC started the Bright Ideas grant to provide funds for unique, innovative classroom projects that are not already funded through general education dollars. The grant provides teachers up to $2,000 to put toward these projects.
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in December
Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. Kennesaw is featuring two holiday illumination events in December:
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight
ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
Monroe Local News
Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22
The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
Mother of twin girls arrested in connection to 'catastrophic' deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of twin girls -- one of whom was killed and the other severely hurt in a "catastrophic" East Point apartment fire -- has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting the fire, police confirm. According to the East Point Police, 27-year-old Nicole Ashley...
Powder Springs nonprofit feeds 1,200 families a week
It’s 6 a.m. on a Saturday and families are already lined up, waiting in their cars for the box of food that will help ge...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from City of Hampton
The Hampton City Council met one week later than usual in November, as a special called meeting was scheduled for November 15 after the November 8 regular meeting could not be convened due to lack of a quorum. Four ordinances received approval of second readings at the meeting. One was...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
