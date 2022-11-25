ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
bwcatlantasouth.com

Because We Care - Atlanta South

Tuesday, Community Development For Real People (CD4RP) will collect Christmas Toys for Adopt A Family for the 9th Annual Adopt A Christmas Toy Giveaway. We need your help supporting our 9th Annual Adopt A Family Christmas Toy Giveaway. CD4RP Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, December 17th at Red Oak United Methodist Church. The event time is from 10am to Noon.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson EMC awards the Bright Ideas grant to nine local teachers

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation awarded their Bright Ideas grant to a total of nine teachers from four Hall County middle schools and two Gainesville middle schools. Jackson EMC started the Bright Ideas grant to provide funds for unique, innovative classroom projects that are not already funded through general education dollars. The grant provides teachers up to $2,000 to put toward these projects.
GAINESVILLE, VA
saportareport.com

Bridges between Black and white

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight

ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
MONROE, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from City of Hampton

The Hampton City Council met one week later than usual in November, as a special called meeting was scheduled for November 15 after the November 8 regular meeting could not be convened due to lack of a quorum. Four ordinances received approval of second readings at the meeting. One was...
HAMPTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy