Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
‘They’re family’: New Orleans Queer Community holds vigil for Club Q victims
Members of New Orleans LGBTQ community and their allies gathered outside the Phoenix Bar Sunday to hold a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for the victims of the attack on Club Q in Colorado. The vigil, which comes just days before Worlds AIDS Day commemorations, was held to honor the few...
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NOLA.com
Creepy Krampus Christmas parade returns to Bywater streets on Dec. 3 – Be afraid!
The annual Krewe of Krampus parade on Dec. 3 is a precious, ill-tempered moment amid a seemingly endless season of good cheer. If horned monsters, mute snow princesses, and the tongue-in-cheek threat of kidnapping are on your holiday wish list, then this is a yuletide event not to miss. In...
NOLA.com
Porch Fest swinging to be a staple on the Covington calendar
Who needs a stage when you have a big front porch?. Five downtown Covington front porches will be transformed into intimate music venues for the 2022 Porch Fest, to be held Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Porch Fest was an idea conceived locally during the COVID-19 pandemic...
NOLA.com
Festival of the Bonfires lights up River Parishes with traditions, food, fun
Bonfires on the levee — a Christmas Eve tradition in the River Parishes — will be celebrated with a preseason festival in Lutcher Dec. 9-11 that centers on a bonfire Friday and Saturday night, but packs the days with activities, food and fun. The Festival of the Bonfires...
WDSU
Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
NOLA.com
Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days
Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Northlake Performing Arts Society to make holiday music in Covington
The Northlake Performing Arts Society will sing new and old arrangements of Christmas music and other holiday tunes in its "O Wondrous Night" concert to be performed twice at the Christ Episcopal School Theater at 80 Christwood Blvd. in Covington. There will be an evening concert at 7:30 p.m. on...
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
NOLA.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Emeril’s goes even more upscale. See what it’s like to dine here now
The gumbo is a shrimp and okra version with a deeply flavored roux that might’ve come from the stove at a Louisiana bayou home, if not for its showmanship in presentation, poured tableside over a cylinder of rice. The scallop Grenobloise, with brown butter foam and a lacy crown...
houmatimes.com
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NOLA.com
After 75 years of marriage, Metairie couple remember their first date and simpler times
Want to reminisce about some of the big events that happened 75 years ago? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to 1947. In politics, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of into law, creating the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the National Security Council.
Comments / 0