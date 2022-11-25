ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
NOLA.com

Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs

The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss

After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Saints shut out for first time in 20 years, and the NFC South sinks even lower

When going through the NFL standings and evaluating the eight divisions, it’s pretty obvious to see that the NFC South is the weakest. All four teams have losing records through Week 12, including the New Orleans Saints, but it’s the Saints who find themselves in the cellar after an ugly 13-0 loss yesterday to the San Francisco 49ers.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Bears Eddie Jackson Ruled OUT With Foot Injury vs. Jets

During the first half against the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears lost several players due to injury. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff left the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. Defensive back Dane Cruikshank is already doubtful to return with a hamstring injury and now Eddie Jackson is out of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 on Sunday. Making his first start since Week 18 last year, Darnold completed 11 of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney Injuries Leave Bears Roster Thin

Many Bears injuries could provide biggest challenge yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were handed an ugly loss at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat them handily 31-10, but the biggest loss wasn’t in the standings, it was in the depth chart. The Bears entered Sunday’s game pretty banged up, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out before the coin toss. They exited the game with many more injuries, to more key players.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner Among Leaders Stepping Up for Rams

From Super Bowl Champions to 3-7 through this season's first 10 games, 2022 has been a whirlwind for the Los Angeles Rams. The injury-riddled campaign started with offensive line trouble in training camp and has proceeded to spread throughout the rest of the team, and a 21-point home loss in the season opener to the Buffalo Bills only foreshadowed the year's unexpected difficulty.
NOLA.com

Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson

Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Davis said he wished Pelicans gave him a tribute video when he returned to New Orleans

It would be easy to imagine why the New Orleans Pelicans might have hard feelings about Anthony Davis. Their relationship didn’t end on great terms. There were a lot of parties to blame for their messy divorce, and after having an incredible start to his career with the franchise, the big man eventually got booed upon his return to play against his former team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Josh Jacobs reaches Adrian Peterson heights with unbelievable performance

For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have won games consecutively, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to settle the game Sunday, with Jacobs taking off for a game-winning walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal for the Raiders, 40-34.
SEATTLE, WA

