Read full article on original website
Related
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
NOLA.com
Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
NFL's bogus 'What is a catch?' process cost the Saints a big gain vs. 49ers
Come on, man. Here’s another example of instant replay maybe being the worst thing to happen to the NFL. The New Orleans Saints lost a 30-yard pickup that would have put them in scoring position early against the San Francisco 49ers, with Taysom Hill sending a well-placed ball to rookie standout Chris Olave.
atozsports.com
Saints’ rookie receives the best news he’s heard in a very long time
The New Orleans Saints have had a couple breakout rookies this season. Wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive back Alontae Taylor have been really solid for New Orleans. Olave was not their only first-round pick, though. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was also selected in the first round by the Saints.
NOLA.com
Saints shut out for first time in 20 years, and the NFC South sinks even lower
When going through the NFL standings and evaluating the eight divisions, it’s pretty obvious to see that the NFC South is the weakest. All four teams have losing records through Week 12, including the New Orleans Saints, but it’s the Saints who find themselves in the cellar after an ugly 13-0 loss yesterday to the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Bears Eddie Jackson Ruled OUT With Foot Injury vs. Jets
During the first half against the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears lost several players due to injury. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff left the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. Defensive back Dane Cruikshank is already doubtful to return with a hamstring injury and now Eddie Jackson is out of the game.
NOLA.com
The Saints have activated a pair of key players from injured reserve for the 49ers game
The New Orleans Saints activated rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and cornerback Bradley Roby from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints also elevated defensive back Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad on Saturday. If Penning takes the field Sunday, it will...
FOX Sports
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 on Sunday. Making his first start since Week 18 last year, Darnold completed 11 of...
NOLA.com
Marshon Lattimore will miss his 7th straight game, but Saints' reinforcements have arrived
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It turns out the New Orleans Saints will not have their regular starting secondary back in one piece. Defensive back Marshon Lattimore will officially miss a seventh straight game with an abdomen injury. He returned to practice this week and was questionable coming into Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but is inactive.
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney Injuries Leave Bears Roster Thin
Many Bears injuries could provide biggest challenge yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were handed an ugly loss at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat them handily 31-10, but the biggest loss wasn’t in the standings, it was in the depth chart. The Bears entered Sunday’s game pretty banged up, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out before the coin toss. They exited the game with many more injuries, to more key players.
Yardbarker
Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner Among Leaders Stepping Up for Rams
From Super Bowl Champions to 3-7 through this season's first 10 games, 2022 has been a whirlwind for the Los Angeles Rams. The injury-riddled campaign started with offensive line trouble in training camp and has proceeded to spread throughout the rest of the team, and a 21-point home loss in the season opener to the Buffalo Bills only foreshadowed the year's unexpected difficulty.
NOLA.com
Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NOLA.com
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
Anthony Davis said he wished Pelicans gave him a tribute video when he returned to New Orleans
It would be easy to imagine why the New Orleans Pelicans might have hard feelings about Anthony Davis. Their relationship didn’t end on great terms. There were a lot of parties to blame for their messy divorce, and after having an incredible start to his career with the franchise, the big man eventually got booed upon his return to play against his former team.
Josh Jacobs reaches Adrian Peterson heights with unbelievable performance
For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have won games consecutively, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to settle the game Sunday, with Jacobs taking off for a game-winning walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal for the Raiders, 40-34.
Comments / 0