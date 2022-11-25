SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO