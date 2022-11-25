Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Michigan football national title odds after beating #2 Ohio State
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State
The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
Yardbarker
Top 25 basketball roundup: Iowa State stuns No. 1 North Carolina
Caleb Grill scored a game-high 31 points and Iowa State knocked off No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 at the Phil Knight Invitational on Friday in Portland, Ore. Jaren Holmes added 22 for the Cyclones (5-0), who will play No. 20 UConn in the tournament championship on Sunday night. The Huskies beat the Crimson Tide 82-67 in the tournament semifinals on Friday.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL plus our Michigan State vs. Penn State picks
Yardbarker
No. 1 North Carolina's loss to unranked Iowa State not as surprising as it looks
The North Carolina Tar Heels haven't looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country so far this season, and it finally showed up in the win-loss column Friday. After struggling to get past the Portland Pilots (4-3) in the first game of the Phil Knight Invitational, No. 1 North Carolina (5-1) fell 70-65 to unranked Iowa State (5-0).
No. 12 Michigan State edges feisty Portland 78-77
Tyson Walker led a balanced effort with 16 points and No. 12 Michigan State held off Portland 78-77 in the
MLive.com
Warren De La Salle follows Brady Drogosh to back-to-back Division 2 state titles
Warren De La Salle quarterback Brady Drogosh capped his high school career, leading the Pilots to a Division 2 championship-game record 52 points in a 52-13 win Friday at Ford Field over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Drogosh, who has committed to Cincinnati, completed 21 of 23 passes for 249...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win
DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
Alabama Basketball Opponent Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels
Alabama basketball will take on the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game on Sunday afternoon. North Carolina enters the game with a 5-1 record after being upset by Iowa State in the PKI semifinals. The Tar Heels are one of the most complete teams in the nation, returning nearly their whole roster from a team that made a national championship game appearance in April. They will also have extra motivation to beat Alabama after their surprising loss to the Cyclones.
Yardbarker
TCU upsets No. 25 Iowa, 79-66
Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla. Mike Miles supplied 15 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-1), who shot 54.8 percent from the...
MLive.com
Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford
DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
MLive.com
Caledonia football ‘played their hearts out’ despite tough loss to Belleville in D1 title game
DETROIT -- When the Caledonia football players walked off Ford Field looking up at the scoreboard, the knew the 35-17 loss to Belleville in the Division 1 championship game did not tell the whole story. After all, the game was much closer until Belleville pulled away in the fourth quarter....
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
MLive.com
FanDuel promo and bonus code gifts up to $1,000 free on NBA tonight
MLive.com
Red Wings seek to extend streak with better start, five-on-five play
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are seeking faster starts and better five-on-five play as they take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). “I think our last three games, despite taking all six points,...
MLive.com
‘Giant’ Tim Kloska leads West Catholic football in 59-14 win over Negaunee for D6 title
DETROIT -- Don’t wake a sleeping giant. In the first half of the MHSAA Division 6 championship game at Ford Field on Friday evening, the Negaunee football team managed to keep Grand Rapids West Catholic senior running back Tim Kloska from waking up the Falcons’ offense.
MLive.com
Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals
Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MLive.com
Close isn’t good enough. For the Detroit Lions, at least it’s progress.
DETROIT -- The Lions went toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best. They wanted to prove they measured up, that their three-game winning streak was for real, that they are for real, and they proved it in most of the ways that matter except the one that matters most.
