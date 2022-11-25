ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan football national title odds after beating #2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State

The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Top 25 basketball roundup: Iowa State stuns No. 1 North Carolina

Caleb Grill scored a game-high 31 points and Iowa State knocked off No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 at the Phil Knight Invitational on Friday in Portland, Ore. Jaren Holmes added 22 for the Cyclones (5-0), who will play No. 20 UConn in the tournament championship on Sunday night. The Huskies beat the Crimson Tide 82-67 in the tournament semifinals on Friday.
AMES, IA
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Warren De La Salle follows Brady Drogosh to back-to-back Division 2 state titles

Warren De La Salle quarterback Brady Drogosh capped his high school career, leading the Pilots to a Division 2 championship-game record 52 points in a 52-13 win Friday at Ford Field over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Drogosh, who has committed to Cincinnati, completed 21 of 23 passes for 249...
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win

DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Alabama Basketball Opponent Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels

Alabama basketball will take on the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game on Sunday afternoon. North Carolina enters the game with a 5-1 record after being upset by Iowa State in the PKI semifinals. The Tar Heels are one of the most complete teams in the nation, returning nearly their whole roster from a team that made a national championship game appearance in April. They will also have extra motivation to beat Alabama after their surprising loss to the Cyclones.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

TCU upsets No. 25 Iowa, 79-66

Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla. Mike Miles supplied 15 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-1), who shot 54.8 percent from the...
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford

DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
OTTAWA LAKE, MI
The Associated Press

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Red Wings seek to extend streak with better start, five-on-five play

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are seeking faster starts and better five-on-five play as they take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). “I think our last three games, despite taking all six points,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
