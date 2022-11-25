Downtown prepped for the holidays

by Jim Boyle

The Downtown Elk River Business Association and the City of Elk River have partnered again to dress up downtown Elk River.

This time the work is in preparation for the downtown tree lighting and visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus slated for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park.

The DERBA group sponsored the tree this year, and Goldenmans also donated additional smaller trees to enhance the downtown display.

DERBA members and city parks and recreation staff came together to do the decorating.

“We have the best group of people,” DERBA Member Deana McLean said. “Our community deserves to embrace joy. After all we have been through we need to keep moving forward and embracing the good each day.”

The Santa in the Park event will have one modification this year and all that wish to visit with Santa need to pre-register to help ease the issue of long lines waiting to see Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. Those who sign up for a spot will also receive a gift bag after they visit Santa with goodies from the downtown businesses. For details, go to https://tinyurl.com/ytxv62xn.

The tree lighting will also include caroling with Elk River Lutheran Choir and hot cocoa and crafts from Elk River United Methodist Church.

The City of Elk River has hired a vendor to provide a petting zoo and there will also be make and take crafts for kids.

Another bonus this year for the holiday season is the holiday light tour that will be available online starting Dec. 1. People can sign up their home address if they have a great light display and people can use the interactive map starting to plan a route to view the lights.

New homes will be added for any that are received after Dec. 1.