ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

By Caitlin Huff, Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjACU_0jNEIxnm00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.

In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy both parties.

But, there are some homes with hefty price tags that aren’t budging, much.

NASHVILLE 2022: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

The most expensive home for sale in Tennessee right now is located Chickering Road in Belle Meade, according to Zillow .

The $50 million home sits on almost 50 acres of land and has been on the market for more than 200 days, according to the site.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUX3s_0jNEIxnm00
    $50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fTlX_0jNEIxnm00
    $50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qC25_0jNEIxnm00
    $50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmqDL_0jNEIxnm00
    $50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dJGY_0jNEIxnm00
    $50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)

The price tag for the next most expensive home is half of that cost. Zillow lists a home nestled in a private cove on a lake in Winchester for $24,499,000. It’s located on about 47 acres of Hidden Cove Lane and has been on the market for about 100 days, according to Zillow.

At $24 million, the estate of Harlin Family Farm can be purchased, the Zillow listing reports . The property sits on almost 300 acres near Franklin and has two homes along with five barns. It’s been on the market for about two and a half months, stated Zillow.

Another home in the Franklin area with a price tag of $23,250,000 comes in at number four for the most expensive homes in Tennessee. Zillow listed the single-family residence built in 1836 about 70 days ago.

The pre-Civil War home is located on Old Hillsboro Road and touts a Greek Revival style with a house and guest house on two parcels of 66 acres of land.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Rounding out the top five is a waterfront home in Chattanooga.

The Zillow listing called it a “Chateau des Reves” or “House of Dreams .” An interested buyer will have to dig deep to produce the $16.5 million to make it their home.

It’s located on Solitude Drive and has been on the market for a little more than 100 days, according to the Zillow site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Awesome Things to Do Alone in Nashville, Tennessee (2022)

A place that is home to a long history of creativity that can be seen everywhere today in the sound of the city and an on-the-rise art scene. But it is not all non-stop action, there are spaces for calm as well, wide open landscapes just on the outskirts, and parks that line the Cumberland river as it winds through the center of the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Live updates: Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt hosts No. 10 Tennessee for senior night. QB Mike Wright is getting the start for the Commodores after leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back SEC wins. Volunteers get on the board first in just three plays. Joe Milton III, who’s starting for an injured Hendon Hooker, found Jalin Hyatt for a huge […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night. The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference ) rebounded from losing two of their last three games to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
dequeenbee.com

Severe storm threat this coming Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center. The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area. The risk is enhanced there.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy